One of the most anticipated fights in the UFC in 2025 might just be between heavyweights Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall if the two are destined to meet in the Octagon. Speculation continues to mount about whether we will get the meeting between the champ and the interim champ, but it seems that the cage is to host a clash between them in 2025, if we go by what Dana White has been saying recently.

Amidst that speculation, Jake Paul had his say on how much the current UFC heavyweight champion should demand for that fight to happen, with the boxer claiming that the UFC would want him to lose, meaning he should get a $50 million payday from the event.

UFC Heavyweight Division

Jones recently defended his title, and now all eyes are on the future