Jake Paul seemed to ignore the instructions of his corner mid-way through his one-sided victory over Mike Tyson - and there was a heart-warming reason behind him doing so.

'The Problem Child' had far too much for Tyson as he strolled to a wide unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards. 'Iron Mike' offered very little in terms of offence, with the post-fight punch statistics indicating just how one-sided the bout was.

Paul even looked on the verge of taking his 58-year-old opponent out in the third-round, as he staggered Tyson badly. From that point on, the veteran was limited in his aggression, but still deserves credit for remaining in the fight and seeing the final bell. As it turns out, though, he might have his 27-year-old foe to thank for that.

Close

Jake Paul Refused to Act on his Corner's Advice During Mike Tyson Fight

'Problem Child' didn't want to hurt his legendary opponent

Paul's corner could sense that Tyson was there for the taking and gave a clear order to their fighter at the end of the sixth round:

"You can stop Mike now!"

It was a simple, but brutal statement from Team Paul, who were keen to see their man pick up a stoppage win over the biggest name that he had ever fought in Tyson. However, while that might have been the dream scenario for his coaches, it didn't appear to be something that Paul was particularly keen on.

The charismatic Ohio-born star only landed another 21 punches from that point in the fight and even bowed to Tyson in the closing seconds of the fight to show his respect to the living legend.

As Paul explained at the post-fight press conference: "I just have so much respect for him [Tyson]... I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 16/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Despite failing to impress in his first professional outing in 19 years, Tyson insisted after the fight that he still believes he has a future in the sport - even calling out Jake's older brother, Logan Paul.

Judging by Logan's less than enthusiastic response, that fight is unlikely to happen, and nor should it. Had Jake really wanted to go searching for a knockout, Tyson could have ended up seriously injured and that's not something anyone wants to see.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Tyson didn't land a single punch in rounds four or six against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has made a career out of playing the bad guy, but broke away from that character to show plenty of class during and after his clash with Tyson on Friday night.