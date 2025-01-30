Jake Paul had choice things to say regarding the entire sport of MMA, as the creator-turned-boxer appears to have gone back to his roots of mercilessly trolling MMA fighters, and people in the UFC, to gain clout and promote himself ahead of key moments in his surging combat sports career.

'The Problem Child' denigrated MMA during an interview this week with All The Smoke Fight, suggesting that the sport has gone backwards in its evolution, rather than forwards. He added that what we are seeing is no longer a mixing of the martial arts, but a reliance, instead, of stand-up disciplines. This evolution, Paul said, neglects the various aspects of MMA that made the sport fascinating to begin with —like wrestling.

Related Jake Paul Hints at HBO Max Boxing Fight Against Brother Logan Paul Jake Paul and Logan Paul announced a shock event in March, hinting they're fighting one another.

Jake Paul Woke up This Morning And Chose Violence

Boxer insulted the entire sport of MMA for funsies