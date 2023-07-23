Jake Paul has been training for his upcoming bout against Nate Diaz on the 5th of August, and it's safe to say he's looking absolutely massive right now.

The Ohio native has looked in incredible shape as he looks to defeat the Californian in their mammoth fight in a couple of weeks' time.

Paul recently posted a clip of him flexing as he claims to be ready to go the 10 rounds against the former UFC star.

Jake Paul's physique for Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul has not had a fight since his defeat to Tommy Fury in February 2023. The fight that took place in Saudi Arabia was the YouTuber's first defeat of his professional career, and he has quickly acted in setting up another fight to re-establish his winning form in the sport of boxing.

Paul believes that Diaz offers a competitive fight, but ultimately, one he should win as the UFC legend has never actually boxed professionally.

The clip of Jake Paul flexing his jacked physique, which can be seen above, was quoted tweeted by the man himself, who showing a form stating that he was tested for Performance Enhancing Drugs, with the results coming back negative.

This was a precautionary action taken by Paul to dispel any rumours that he had taken PEDs to achieve the incredible physique he has achieved.

Paul has had a lot of practice in having to deal with negative comments from social media from a young age as he used the platform to achieve stardom initially before moving into professional boxing. Many social media users will look for any chance to write negative comments about the individual, or his brother Logan Paul, following a number of controversies and legal issues.

Controversies have also not lay too far from the door of Nate Diaz. He was involved in a brawl backstage at the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight in October 2022.

Is Nate Diaz ready for Jake Paul?

Diaz has been seen shadow-boxing recently as he prepares for the fight, but what made the clip stand out was the fact that he was smoking as he trained. This may be because he views Paul as an easy opponent and so the effort required to beat him does not require the full professionalism. Yet, it could also be a phycological tactic to get this message into Paul’s head before the fight.

Regardless of why this clip was released, it is certain that Diaz will be determined to defeat Paul come August in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul will also be confident as he enters the ring with Diaz, this due to The Problem Child displaying the incredible shape he is in prior to the fight.

He has made it clear that there are no excuses or cheating occurring on his side as he tested negative for PEDs. He wants the world to know and realise that he has defeated the revered fighter Diaz on his own merit before he moves onto his next fight to display his improving boxing skills as he looks to eventually compete for a belt within the sport.

The fight is sure to be a feisty affair as neither man will want to lose with a lot at stake and with both men looking at the win launching their boxing careers further.