Highlights Jake Paul has knocked out professional boxer Andre August in the very first round with a brutal uppercut.

Paul redeemed himself after his loss to Tommy Fury, the last time he shared the ring with a professional boxer, winning convincingly against August.

The lack of interest and low viewing figures for the fight suggests that neither August's name, nor his fighting skills, attracted much attention.

Jake Paul has knocked out professional boxer Andre August, and it didn't take him very long at all. In fact, he did it in the very first round with a brutal one-punch uppercut.

The last time The Problem Child stepped foot into the boxing ring with a professional boxer, it didn't end well for him, losing on the judges' scorecard to Tommy Fury, brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson. However, last night he wrote that wrong by defeating August in a very convincing manner. Maybe too convincing considering his opponent is meant to be a professional.

Not much was being said about the fight, truth be told, especially considering it was a Jake Paul fight, and now it's easy to see why. August isn't a big enough name to attract interest, and clearly nor is he a good enough fighter to actually make people want to tune in. The viewing figures for the press conference were low, as were the viewing figures for the weigh-in. As of writing this article, it's not known how many people tuned into the fight, but those who did, didn't have a lot to watch as it was over with just 40 seconds remaining in the very first round.

After keeping August nicely at bay with some soft jabs, Paul saw an opening and went for the kill, spotting a gap in his opponent's defence and landing a flush uppercut, sending the pro boxer down to the canvas, with the referee immediately waving off the fight, refusing to give even a 10-count as he could see just how dazed and troubled August was.

The Problem Child hasn't hidden his desire of wanting to become a world champion in the sport, regularly claiming he could beat the likes of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and although Andre August isn't exactly a name likely to put Jake Paul on the map, it's certainly a stepping stone. Let's remember, big name in the sport start low and work their way up, maybe that's what Paul can do?

It all started with fighting YouTubers, then it moved on to athletes from other sports, before eventually finding a comfortable home in the world of retired MMA fighters. But people were getting fed up with that and wanted Paul to really test himself. Test himself against an actual professional boxer, which he did earlier this year, only to lose to Fury via split decision.

Paul has bounced back from said defeat to Fury, however, once again beating a retired MMA fighter in Nate Diaz before stopping August last night. Although he is technically a professional boxer, we don't think Jake Paul has done enough to convince people that he's the real deal in the sport.