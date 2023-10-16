Highlights Tommy Fury has defeated both Jake Paul and KSI in YouTube boxing matches, with different reactions from the opponents.

Jake Paul responded graciously to his loss, accepting it as part of the boxing world, while KSI called the decision a "robbery" and expressed disbelief.

Jake Paul mocked KSI's reaction, calling him a sore loser, while KSI shared a more reflective response, highlighting his accomplishments and the power of hard work.

Former Love Island star Tommy Fury is on a mission to end the YouTube boxing scene; a vow he took in June 2023. This mission has seen him take on both Jake Paul and KSI, both of whom he has defeated and both have had very different reactions to their losses.

First up, he defeated Paul in Saudi Arabia back in February via split decision. Despite being knocked down by Paul in the final round, Fury was the busier fighter on the night, landing twice as many punches and dominating the first few rounds.

More controversially, however, in his most recent YouTube boxing match-up against KSI on Saturday, he came out on top yet again, this time via a majority decision and a close call that saw him up only by one point. The fight was a scrappy affair and Fury was docked a point in the second round for repeatedly punching KSI in the back of the head, nevertheless, it was the professional boxer who came out on top.

Jake Paul's reaction after losing to Tommy Fury compared to KSI's reaction

A video has since emerged on social media comparing the two post-fight reactions and sees Paul reacting much more graciously. While he disagreed with the decision, he said: “It is what it is, this is the world of boxing,” and expressed his respect to Tommy and his gratitude towards friends and family who have helped him along the way. On the other hand, KSI called the decisions a “robbery,” saying: “It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I feel like I won that.”

Thomas George Brun, who posted the video on X, captioned his video: “Losers complain, winners keep grinding. That’s the difference between Jake Paul and KSI.” Some fans have responded suggesting that Brun has cut the video to omit the parts where Paul makes ‘1,000 excuses.’ Regardless of whether or not the video has been cut, the demeanour of the two YouTube stars is completely different with a measured and composed Paul compared to a visibly angry and heated KSI.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has since shared his own thoughts on KSI’s reaction to losing to Fury, taking to social media to share a video. In it, he is laughing and mocking KSI and his post-fight interview who he says is “choking up like a sore loser.” He then goes on to say: “I took my loss like a man from the scorecard read and showed the youth how to learn from it and come back to take a win. This 30-year-old man crying for an appeal.”

Total Punches Thrown Per Round KSI Tommy Fury Round 1 27 24 Round 2 24 21 Round 3 16 26 Round 4 16 31 Round 5 25 26 Round 6 16 31

KSI has not yet responded to Jake Paul’s comments, but has taken to social media and seems to have a more considered reaction to the fight as he has shared pictures from his teenage years and now with the caption: “Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone. In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won. Either way I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end. This little untalented nerd was able to go toe to toe with a professional boxer. Use me as the living proof that hard work and self belief can get you anywhere in this life.”