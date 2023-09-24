Highlights The highly anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and KSI has faced delays and setbacks, with talks collapsing and both fighters accusing each other of ducking the fight.

Despite his win over Nate Diaz and potential opportunities in MMA, Jake Paul still intends to continue his boxing career and is eyeing potential rematches with Tommy Fury or KSI, as well as a possible clash with a professional boxer or even Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul has yet to confirm his next fight since beating Nate Diaz in the boxing ring, but has forever been linked with YouTube rival KSI who is having huge success with his Misfits Boxing platform. The pair were involved in behind-the-scenes negotiations for a huge showdown at the end of this year, but talks collapsed with 'The nightmare' instead pursuing his upcoming showdown with Paul's ex-opponent Tommy Fury.

The 'Problem Child' first traded insults with KSI after the British fighter defeated his brother Logan in their rematch and the pair later agreed to a showdown in the future, but KSI decided to take a break to focus on his career in music. Now his enemy is back in the ring and is on a rich vein of form, it is hoped that they can finally lace up their gloves and end a feud which has stretched over five years.

KSI v Jake Paul - will it ever happen?

Both fighters are considered the two best in the influencer space since it landed in the mainstream landscape as a result of KSI's first amateur showdown in Manchester with Logan Paul. Since then, fans have clamored to see the pair meet in a showdown, which many view as the fight to end the rise of influencers in the sport which could be a reason for its seeming delay for several months.

Talks have been held between the two camps this year, but things such as the catchweight and who is A-side of the meeting has left the current situation in tatters. Both fighters have accused each other of ducking, despite hopes having been pinned on by a public agreement for the pair who wanted to meet at Wembley Stadium. Irrespective of KSI's final result against Fury in October, a clash could be on the cards, but it will only be even bigger if the Briton manages to stun his domestic counterpart and do what Paul couldn't in the squared circle.

Jake Paul's next fight

Paul is now understood to have a number of potential opportunities following his win over Diaz, including a surprising debut in the MMA cage after recently signing a deal with promotion PFL. It is understood the American has been working on his skills in another new sport having had a background in wrestling, and is eyeing a number of fighters for his maiden appearance including a fresh meeting with Diaz.

Despite his intentions to fight in the cage, Paul also intends to continue his boxing career and could also pursue a rematch with Fury in a bid to get revenge after losing in their Saudi Arabia clash in February. Either KSI or Fury will represent the most likely tests for Paul, but he could challenge another professional boxer having stated his surprising ambitions to become world champion. He could even try to convince UFC star Conor McGregor to step back in the ring, having always held a desire to do battle with the Irishman.

Jake Paul slides into KSI's DMs

Earlier in the week, KSI had gone head-to-head with Fury in a face-off which Paul decided to hijack by joining Adin Ross' video stream, but he was quickly removed by a moderator as the pair once again argued over a boxing fight. Paul had then leaked a series of messages which suggested that KSI's management team were responsible for the termination of the call to prevent further escalation of their conflict.

Career stats KSI Jake Paul Fights 5 8 Wins 4 7 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.85m Weight 70kg 75kg

Since the face-off went down between the pair, KSI has been heavily involved in his Misfits Boxing show so has yet to address any further talk of a fight with Paul with his primary focus on beating Fury next month. However, Paul filmed a recent video alongside his brother Logan which cut to a stint of him deciding to get in contact with KSI, and revealed he had contacted him via Instagram private message.

Paul then posted a screenshot of messages which show a video sent to his rival, before revealing the message which KSI had yet to reply too. He began by mocking his absence from the face-off for an extended period and accused his rival of ducking a showdown once again. He then proceeded to mock his bitter enemy's hairline, before awaiting a response from 'The Nightmare' who has himself yet to disclose whether he returned the message.