Jake Paul was as equally stunned as the rest of the world was when Mike Tyson's bum was caught being seen at the end of his pre-fight interview during Netflix's coverage.

When fans tuned onto the popular streaming service for one of the most anticipated boxing fights in recent history, they were expecting a massive spectacle between an upstart influencer, who is trying to make waves in boxing, versus an aged former champion who is regarded as one of the sport's greatest. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. What we didn't expect, however, was an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction for the ex-heavyweight world champion.

Mike Tyson's Wardrobe Malfunction Before Jake Paul Fight

Viewers saw a lot more of Iron Mike than they would've bargained for

As part of the Netflix programme, each fighter was interviewed about their thoughts heading into the fight. Tyson was being interviewed by his own son, Amir, when he started to walk away from the camera once the interview was over. It was at this point that it became clear that he was not wearing pants, and unintentionally gave the viewers a view of his bum.

The clip was aired live for the whole streaming audience to see, including Paul himself, who was watching his opponent's interview from his changing room. As Tyson started to walk away from speaking with the reporter, the Problem Child witnessed what everyone else did, and he gave the only possible reaction anyone could have in this situation.

Jake Paul's reaction to Mike Tyson's malfunction

"Bro, what the f***?"

The 27-year-old then walked away from the TV and could be seen with a small smile, seemingly struggling to hold back his laughter while also shaking his head in disbelief. And he wasn't the only person to get a kick out of the mishap, as all of social media was instantly flooded with clips and edits of the video, with everyone having a good laugh over the unexpected moment.

Netflix's own Twitter/X account even uploaded the clip with a caption of: "Mike Tyson's pre-fight interview got real cheeky. #PaulTyson."

And as it happened, it turned out to be the highlight of the entire show.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 19/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Failed to Deliver

The fight went to the judges' scorecards, but it was a bout to forget