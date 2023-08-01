Jake Paul will take to the ring to fight Nate Diaz on the 5th of August in Dallas, Texas. The 26-year-old will look for a better performance in this bout following his defeat to Tommy Fury in February during his last outing in the boxing ring.

The boxer will look to forget about his first defeat in the sport as he looks to once again kickstart his journey towards winning a boxing title.

It is likely that the fight with Diaz was arranged quickly to dispel the memory of the Fury fight.

It has recently emerged that Paul took the defeat hard as he immediately apologised to close family members for losing the fight to the British boxer.

Footage has emerged from Paul’s new Netflix documentary “Untold” that within mere minutes the YouTuber-turned-boxer was apologising to family members in the changing rooms of the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

While holding an ice pack to his head, Paul stated: “I just didn't fight good, I didn't capitalise on my moments, but it's all good.

"Sorry about that.”

The moments that Paul speaks of is when he had knocked Fury to the floor, the first boxer to ever manage this.

The parents of the American would not have this apology from Paul, however, with his mother stating: “Don't be sorry, don't you apologise to us,” before his father added: “Yeah dude, Jake don't f****** apologise for getting in that ring.”

Both parents seemed immensely proud of their son to have fought as bravely as he did against a boxer that many expected to easily defeat Paul.

Following the comments of Paul’s mother and father, the clip turns to his brother Logan.

Logan looked devastated after the defeat, feeling the pain and anguish that his brother was experiencing.

The clip finishes with Paul requesting that the private conversation be cut as he doesn’t want it going on YouTube, but for the footage to be used for his Netflix documentary.

Paul is determined to avenge his defeat to the Love Island star, but in order to do so he must defeat Diaz first; Diaz making his professional debut in the ring with this fight against Paul.

Fury will continue his boxing career against another YouTuber-turned-boxer in the shape of KSI. Paul’s bitter rival and Fury will square off in Manchester on the 14th of October 2023.

KSI gestures to the camera after working out at Venice Beach ahead of KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 on November 05, 2019 in Venice, California. KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 will be held on November 9, 2019 at Staples Center.

Paul believes that this expression of sadness and vulnerability post-fight will have allowed many more people to witness a human side to the star.

Paul believes that in showing that he can overcome his defeat to Fury with a win against Diaz, he can help inspire his fans that it is okay to suffer defeats, and these losses can help you learn and grow for the future.

As we get closer to the fight between The Problem Child and Diaz, people are beginning to let their excitement get the better of them.

Many are already discussing what they believe the outcome will be with many viewing Paul as the favourite due to his short and successful boxing career, ignoring the combat experience of Nate Diaz. However, all that is certain is that the fans will not be disappointed by the bout on Saturday.