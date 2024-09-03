Internet sensation, IShowSpeed, has accepted Jake Paul’s challenge to a 40-yard dash, feeling confident that the $25,000 prize will be an easy grab at money.

Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, challenged Speed to a race on his BS w/Jake Paul podcast episode with Gary Vaynerchuk, smacking the whopping price tag on himself to cross the line first. Then, during a FaceTime call orchestrated by Speed on his stream, he accepted Paul’s call-out for a race, incredibly self-assured with his ability to win the short sprint.

IShowSpeed & Jake Paul's FaceTime Conversation

The two popular social media stars discussed the bet and the race

“Yo Jake, so I’ve seen a clip saying you want to race me for $25k,” Speed said as an opener to the call.

“Let’s do it bro. Let’s run it,” Paul responded.

“You know that’s free money, right?” Speed asked with confidence.

“Yeah for me,” Paul snapped back. “You’re not that fast, you run like a 4.6.”

“Okay then let’s go, let’s race then. Come on,” Speed said.

The young YouTuber, while originally picking up fame from his love for footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is also known for performing dangerous stunts and moments of incredible athleticism on his stream. His sporting ability has been showcased from jumping over two consecutive Lamborghinis driving at full pelt towards him to beating famous rapper Travis Scott in a running race - even with cramp.

Paul, who is entering a preparatory training camp for his up-and-coming boxing match with legendary fighter Mike Tyson, suggested the race takes place in Puerto Rico, where he is at the minute located.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 03/09/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No contests 2

“Let’s do it here in Puerto Rico because I’m about to start camp. I’ll fly you out and everything,” Paul proposed.

“Let’s see, free fly-out, free $25K… I’m down,” Speed accepted. “This is about to be the freest $25k I’ve ever made in my life.”

Despite his confidence, Paul’s podcast guests put their faith in Speed to win the race, with businessman Vaynerchuk even shaking on it with the host in a bet of their own. Unlike his ever-viral counterpart, Paul’s name isn’t associated with sprinting - more so boxing.

Jake Paul Isn't Known For Sprint Speed

IShowSpeed has been challenged before and backs himself to beat anyone

He currently holds a 9-1 professional record in the sport - six of which were knockout wins, including his fights with UFC icon Nate Diaz, fellow boxer Tommy Fury, and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

This isn’t the first challenge to a race that Speed has received; just earlier last month he was called-out by Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda after claiming “nobody in the world” would beat him at a sprint.

“At no point in life have I ever lost a race,” he told his stream. “That’s why people call me Speed.”

The FaceTime call then steered towards setting a date for the prospective race.

“Alright bet let’s do it like tomorrow,” Speed eagerly suggested.

“I have got somewhere to be, but let me figure out the schedule,” Paul concluded.

Fans will have to wait to see if and when the race happens between the pair, seeing who once and for all takes not only the bragging rights but the $25k prize.