KSI and Tommy Fury have been going at each other in social media videos over their potential fight, and Jake Paul couldn't resist stirring the pot.

Fury took on YouTube star Paul in a boxing fight back in February, and won by split decision to derail his bitter rival's undefeated start to his career.

He has since been in advanced talks over a fight with another YouTuber KSI who has been making his way into the sport via his promotional label Misfits Boxing.

But the pair have this week been arguing over a weight clause which is threatening to derail their fight deal entirely.

KSI's YouTube ultimatum to Tommy Fury

It was expected that the showdown was closing in on an announcement, but things took a turn for the worse after Fury reportedly demanded the weight be changed to 185lb.

KSI addressed the claims in a YouTube video, where he revealed: “Welp, ladies and gentlemen, I don’t think this fight is happening anymore.

"We agreed on all terms, we agreed on paying you exactly what you asked for, we agreed the amount of rounds, we agreed to fight at 180 with no rehydration clause, we also agree to fight in Manchester.

"We agreed on all of that, and then you chose to move the goal posts yet again! Now you’re demanding that we fight at 185, or we’re not fighting at all!"

WATCH: KSI's video deadline for Tommy Fury

And it turns out KSI was factually correct, with 'TNT' quick to hit back on social media in a video response of his own.

He said: "This fight’s at 185, take it or leave it. I know you’re a midget, and you’re worrying about the weight, but get some more food down you, and you’ll get there."

Jake Paul has his own idea for Tommy Fury

Paul will next face Nate Diaz in the boxing ring this August as he looks bounce back from his defeat to Fury.

He was initially expected to go immediately into a second meeting with the Briton, having suggested he would activate his contracted rematch clause.

However, given the delays in talks between Fury and KSI, Paul is now looking to beat his other influencer rival to a clash this fall.

He said in his own social media video: "Tommy, as my son, I’m disappointed in you, man. I made you a millionaire, I made you famous, and you haven’t said thank you!

"You’re the one that tasted the floor! In a split decision, you barely beat me. So after I knock out Nate Diaz [on] Aug. 5, I’m coming for you, Tommy. You better be ready. I’m coming.”

He then added in a tweet: "I’ve asked my team to send Tommy Fury the contract for rematch as early as October."