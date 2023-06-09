Jake Paul has always wanted to fight Conor McGregor, and he is trying again.

The YouTube star has attempted to entice McGregor back into the boxing ring ever since he first set foot in the squared circle.

Since his first call-out of the Irishman after beating Ben Askren on Mike Tyson's undercard, Paul has made a multitude of offers.

They largely fell on deaf ears, but McGregor has since taken note occasionally including giving him a response on social media.

A fight is unlikely to happen imminently given his rival's focus is on a UFC comeback with his next fight set against Michael Chandler.

Jake Paul's MMA plan

Despite initially asking for McGregor to fight in the boxing ring, he has now a platform to make it happen in the cage.

Paul has no experience in the cage professionally but has recently signed a new deal with MMA promotion PFL with a view to making his debut in 2024.

The YouTube star has previously fought UFC fighters in the boxing ring and had huge success beating Askren and Tyron Woodley twice, with his next fight set against MMA veteran Nate Diaz.

However, it is unlikely he will fare well in the cage given his lack of knowledge, but he has been in training for wrestling and grappling.

Jake Paul plans to make his MMA debut in 2024

Footage emerged of Paul's kicking technique last year as he teased a debut in the cage, which was quickly slammed by mocking fans.

Paul could even abandon plans to fight in the cage if he loses to Diaz, with his unbeaten run in boxing having already been halted by Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul's new plan to fight Conor McGregor

After nearly two years of failed attempts to fight McGregor, the 'Problem Child' now has a new solution.

The situation came around after ex-opponent Askren said: “Yeah, I did [make more money fighting Paul].

“I think McGregor times Jake Paul makes everyone a lot of money and I think if he beats up Nate Diaz it makes a lot of sense.

"I don’t know what Conor’s contract is or what his relationship is with UFC where he can go get it done, but I think a lot of people buy that fight."

And Paul was typically quick with his response on social media, writing in the Instagram comments section: "Boxing and MMA back-to-back. I'm down 100%."