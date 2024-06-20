Highlights The pay-per-view price for Jake Paul's showdown with Mike Perry has been revealed.

The pair are expected to go head-to-head on the 20th of July at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Amanda Serrano is expected to return to the ring next month on the undercard.

Paul was originally scheduled to fight former heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson. However, 'Iron Mike' was advised by doctors to take a break from training after suffering a mid-air stomach ulcer flare-up last month, leading to his fight with Paul being postponed until November.

Regarding the new fight, in a statement to ESPN, Paul said: "When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there's no better opponent for me than Mike Perry.

"He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I'm a risk taker and while 'Platinum' Perry might try to end me, I'm Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man."

The undercard for the July event will see Amanda Serrano return to the ring - months before her long-awaited rematch with Katie Taylor.

Serrano will square off with her Irish rival on November 15, after their originally planned sequel was called off following Tyson's withdrawal. With several changes to the card next month, fans have been left stunned by the official pay-per-view price.

How Much Jake Paul Vs Mike Perry Will Cost on Pay-Per-View

The fight will be broadcast on the streaming service DAZN, with the pricing strategy raising a few eyebrows. The cost of the upcoming pay-per-view and the undercard was released on the 19th of June.

July's event will be available to watch on DAZN PPV for a whopping $64.99. That figure is jaw-dropping given the major changes to the card.

To put it into context, it's $5 less than what American fans had to pay for the undisputed heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk back in May.

While it's never ideal to have to fork out an additional fee to watch a fight, Fury vs Usyk went down as one of the biggest fights in the 21st century. It's hard to see how Paul vs Perry will live up to anywhere near that.

'The Problem Child' comes into the contest off the back of a sensational first-round knockout win against Ryan Bourland back in March, while Perry knocked out former UFC fighter Thiago Alves back in April.

The Fight Odds For Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Paul starts out as the favourite for the July contest

The odds for the clash between Paul and Perry - a former UFC star - have been released. In a press release announcing the fight, 'The Problem Child' claimed there was 'no better opponent' for him to face than former UFC fighter Perry, who now plies his trade in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

According to oddsmakers, Paul's showdown with Perry may not be a walk in the park that the 27-year-old is hoping for. 'Platinum' is undefeated in BKFC with an impressive record of 5-0, including 3 knockouts, and will prove to be a reasonably tough test for his opponent.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Odds Result UK Odds US Odds Jake Paul 2/5 -250 Mike Perry 2/1 +200 Draw 16/1 +1600 Odds taken per SkyBet - 20/06/24

Paul has opened up as a 2/5 favourite with oddsmakers, meaning that every £10 placed on him will return £4 in winnings if he is victorious. Those odds aren't staggering, but Paul has been a far heavier favourite for many of his other fights inside the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Perry ranks as the 2/1 underdog, with every £10 staked on him returning a £20 profit if he pulls off the upset. The draw - which is always a possibility - is marked up at 16/1 (a £10 stake returns £170).