Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Perry have had a face-to-face ahead of their fight on the 20th of July, and it turned real weird, real quick.

Both fighters seemingly turned into WWE legend Hulk Hogan, as they impersonated the veteran.

Paul was meant to fight Mike Tyson, but the boxing legend had to withdraw due to health problems.

The fight week between Jake Paul and Mike Perry has arrived, and so have the pre-fight antics. On the 20th of July, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Paul and Perry will compete in a 200-pound, eight-round traditional boxing match.

During a pre-fight face-to-face, Paul, “The Problem Child”, and BKFC’s “King of Violence”, sat inches apart. Engaging intensely, both gave their thoughts on the upcoming fight.

Jake Paul & Mike Perry Turn Into Hulk Hogan

Conversations that included fighting techniques and professional critiques are swiftly pushed to the side. In Paul's usual fashion, it only took a few moments of the moderator’s questions to provoke a bizarre response. Paul and Perry then give a minute-long rendition of their best Hulk Hogan impression.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Perry has had one boxing fight in his career, which he lost via knockout back in 2015.

Combat Sports X account “Happy Punch” shared the video of the two fighters online.

Sounding like a WrestleMania soundbite from the 90s, Paul goes off on a tangent. “You listen to me brother, you’re going down. Flat into the ground. When I get my hands on you Saturday night, I’m gonna eat you in one bite.”

Taking over the conversation, Paul continues with: “I’m gonna take a piss all on your grave, you ain't brave. Listen to me brother, I’ll show you who the American badass is.”

Paul, who earlier in the face-off, said he loves his “fat, happy self” had bulked up in preparation for his heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on the 20th of July, but has since been rescheduled for the 15th of November. Referring to Perry as a “Mike appetiser”, he is intensely focused on defeating Tyson later this year.

It is customary for fighters to generate excitement for their event through trash talk fuelled by animosity, but in this instance, it appears that the two are simply joking around. The Hulk Hogan exchanges eventually came to an end, and the interview got back on track, with the fighters admitting they actually enjoy each other’s company.

Influencer Boxing Continues to Grow

Whether you love it or hate it, we have all grown accustomed to this Mickey Mouse approach to boxing in recent years. Due to the surge in influencer boxing, Paul is one of the many YouTubers who now fancy themselves in the ring. With an attractive record of 9-1 and wins against big names such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, Paul possesses fighting ability, unlike many other YouTubers.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 17/07/24) 10 fights 9 wins 1 loss By knockout 6 0 By decision 3 1

However, it is important to remember key details when analysing his record. Aged UFC legends with no boxing experience and retired boxers take a big payday to fight Paul. While it is impressive to say you’ve beat up Nate Diaz, Paul has had a handicap advantage in all of his fights, bar one, which he lost against Tommy Fury, a similarly-aged boxer.

Perry comes into the fight with little boxing experience, a 0-1 record. However, he has masses of UFC experience, holding a 14-8 MMA record with 11 knockouts. The 20th of July is expected to extend Paul’s record to 10-1, although Perry’s knockout power is something to watch out for.