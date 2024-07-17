Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Perry have both revealed their fight week physiques for the first time in a YouTube video for DAZN.

The Problem Child's physique has certainly got boxing fans talking, with plenty of them making huge accusations about the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Perry has previously spoken about Paul's weight gain, when he was training to fight Mike Tyson.

During a face-off for the upcoming Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight, the MMA fighter inquired about his opponent’s weight. Having packed on the pounds for his originally scheduled heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson, the Problem Child is certainly looking a lot beefier than he has done in previous bouts.

Paul was then quick to laugh off any accusations of foul play regarding his physique, before Perry assured him that weight doesn’t matter, emphasising that he has sparred against heavier fighters in the past.

To many fans, this discussion might seem like just another build-up to the duo’s upcoming fight on the 20th of July, but the Problem Child’s recent body transformation is intriguing.

Jake Paul's Body Transformation

The upcoming fight is set at cruiserweight, while the previously planned bout with Mike Tyson was intended for heavyweight, which explains why Paul looks a lot beefier now than he has done before. However, some fans are questioning how he’s managed to gain so much weight in such a short space of time, and then how he’s managed to trim down once again once his opposition changed.

There have been indications that Paul put on weight before the Tyson fight. Even his former trainer, Shane Mosley, appeared surprised by the extent of the Ohio-native's weight gain.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mike Perry has had one boxing fight in his career, which he lost via knockout back in 2015.

During “Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry MVP Uncut: Episode 1” on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel, both Paul and Perry’s physiques were on show. Both fighters look in peak fitness and look ready to fight, although Paul is definitely the stockier of the two.

The final weigh-in is scheduled for Friday, the 19th of July, which will provide clarity on the pre-fight weights of both fighters. Until then, uncertainty lingers about just how much Jake Paul weighs.

Over recent years, the Problem Child has gained steady weight, although he surprised everyone by revealing his weight leading up to the original fight with Mike Tyson. During his podcast, “BS w/ Jake Paul”, he mentioned how he was surprised that so many people were shocked to learn about his weight. Paul stated: “Normally, I’m fighting at like 200, I’m walking around at like 210.”

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 17/07/24) 10 fights 9 wins 1 loss By knockout 6 0 By decision 3 1

Mike Perry Has Doubts Over Jake Paul's Weight Gain

This grabbed the attention of many fighters, especially his opponent. When speaking on the Michael Bisping podcast, Perry had his doubts. He suggested that the massive jump in weight in the lead-up to the Tyson fight was too extreme.

“Well, he’s gotta be hot. If he went from, you know, 210, if he really did go to 230, he had to use something. I don’t know how the testing is going to be."

Continuing this accusation, Perry added: “They may test me and not test him. That’s fine. I’ve fought people who are on it. I know I’ve trained with people who are on the juice. You know, it is what it is.”

Perry isn't the only one who has doubts, however, with plenty of fans in the comments section on the YouTube video attached above saying the same thing about Paul's weight gain.

Additionally, Paul announced his intention to increase his weight to 240 pounds, before gradually bringing it down to 220 pounds once the Tyson training camps began. “It’s basically like I had a 20lb weight vest on for the whole entire camp, so my muscles are going to be like, so much stronger and that speed will come through.”

To put the 240 pounds into perspective, that is how much 6ft 4 Anthony Joshua weighed during the Oleksandr Usyk fight. Jake Paul is a questionable 6ft.

Whether through correct diet and training or any foul play methods, facing the former heavyweight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, it’s reasonable that Paul may need to bulk up. However, the upcoming fight against the much lighter Mike Perry may see him have to go in the opposite direction.