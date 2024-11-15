Mike Tyson and Jake Paul finally get their hands on one another in a boxing ring on Friday, the 15th of November in a crossover fight for the ages. And age has been a controversial factor heading into this showdown because of the extraordinary 31-year age gap that separates 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' from 'The Problem Child' when they come to blows at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a bout that Netflix will air to a potentially massive audience.

There may be few other deciding factors because Paul, though significantly inferior to Tyson when the veteran fighter was in his prime years in the 1980s and early 90s, has still been far more active in the sport in recent years, and is now arguably at the peak of his own powers — and he's lured a faded great back to the fight game.

Whether he gets to teach the younger man a lesson remains to be seen, but Tyson already showed Thursday at a final stare-down that he won't be a pushover as he needed no second invitation to land a hellacious, open-palm slap on Paul's face, which generated the viral moment of the year in all combat sports.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Tyson vs Paul event:

How Old is Mike Tyson, & How Old is Jake Paul?

Paul is by far the younger fighter as he is only 27 years old, while Tyson is 58. The bout is, according to Most Valuable Promotions and the Texas combat sports regulator, a legitimate one. It will therefore count on each athlete's pro record. This is a contrast to the last time Tyson was in the ring when he boxed an exhibition with fellow all-time great Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 during the early COVID-era of sport. Though Tyson looked greater than Jones back then, per exhibition rules, it could only be ruled a draw. Knockouts in the Paul fight are permitted.

What is Mike Tyson's Weight, & What is Jake Paul's Weight?

Though Paul looks like the bigger man, it is Tyson who tipped the scales more than his younger opponent, weighing 228.4 pounds compared to the 227.2 pounds that Paul posted.

How Tall is Mike Tyson, & How Tall is Jake Paul?

At 6-foot-1, Paul has a height advantage in this crossover fight as he's three inches taller than Tyson, who is 5-foot-10 — which is reasonably short for a heavyweight. This did not prevent Tyson from battering much taller fighters during his heyday because he had a very effective style in which he utilized his strong base to lash chin-cracking uppercuts fight-after-fight.

What is Mike Tyson's Boxing Record, & What is Jake Paul's Boxing Record?

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 14/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0