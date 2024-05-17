Highlights Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's face-off got intense with the Problem Child claiming he'll knock out Iron Mike.

Tyson then challenged Paul's lack of experience in knocking out real men, implying he won't be an easy opponent.

The pair then had a tense face-off, with Paul taunting his opponent, who remained calm and unconcerned by his antics.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are set to square off in July, and judging by the antics of both men at their latest face-off, it seems the latter is having a hard time taking his opponent seriously.

'The Ultimate Disruptor' goes up against 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' in Arlington, Texas on the 20th of July, but way before that, the pair came face-to-face at a press conference to promote the clash. And the mood quickly changed.

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Press Conference

After a previous press conference in New York between the fighters fuelled speculation the fight will be rigged, the tone was noticeably darker and more contentious when Tyson, 57, and Paul, 27, appeared at a press conference in Arlington, Texas on the 16th of May. The tone was set early when the crowd booed Paul loudly, chanting expletives. The influencer seemed to thrive on this, however, and he, along with Tyson, chanted along with the packed audience.

What was said at the latest press conference

Addressing the speculation that the fight may be rigged, Paul claimed: “Well, clearly they don’t have a high IQ in here, but that’s a federal crime. I respect Mike. But it’s time. It’s my time now. I will go down as the man who put down Mike Tyson for the last time. In due time, I will be fighting for a world championship. And I will be making you eat your own words. I hope you all keep that same energy when I knock this old man out."

Tyson, who hasn't stepped into a boxing ring since 2005, when he lost to Kevin McBride, except for the odd exhibition bout, also responded to claims that it was scripted for him to lose.

“Well, just come to the fight and you’ll see," Tyson said. “Listen, I started Jake off, and I’m going to finish him."

Paul has a record of 9-1, with six of those wins coming via KO.

“He can’t even knock out Nate Diaz,’’ Tyson stated, referring to Nick Diaz’s brother, Nate, the UFC star Paul beat by unanimous decision back in August 2023. “Nate Diaz is 40 pounds. How’s he going to knock me out?"

Tyson also referenced Anderson Silva, who Paul beat via unanimous decision in 2022. “He couldn’t even knock out those little guys. How’s he going to knock me out? Who did he knock out?' Little children. He never rocked out a real man. Come on.’’

Paul has vowed to 'end' Tyson, however, insisting: “Look, he’s right. I can’t stand here and say I did those things. But what I promise to the people is that on July 20th, Mike will be put to sleep, and he will feel my power, and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time."

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Face-Off

The pair then stood literally feet from each other, and Paul, mocking his opponent, adopted a UFC-style fighting stance. Tyson, baffled, just looked at Paul as if to say 'what the hell are you doing?'

Tyson then turned his back and started to walk away, and Paul took this chance to aim his fingers at Tyson in the shape of a gun, and 'pulled the trigger.' Paul then looked at Tyson, with the pair side by side, then flexed his muscles, and ran his hand across his throat. Tyson, for his part, just smiled and looked out into the crowd, seemingly not affected by the antics of his rival.