The wait is almost over for what could be one of the most fascinating boxing fights of the modern era. A battle of the generations that symbolises two very different eras in the sport.

This Friday, the 15th of November, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul take to the ring in a truly unprecedented event that is expected to break records worldwide. The fight is going to be the first sporting event ever to be streamed live on Netflix, with the 80,000 seater AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, playing host.

Of course, this fight has divided opinion in the world of boxing and beyond, with many seemingly unhappy that the rise of influencer boxing has reached this level. However, putting those kinds of views to one side and ignoring the deeper meanings surrounding the integrity of the sport, there is no denying that this fight has got the world on the edge of their seats.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson could not have had more different careers up until this point, but find themselves about to face off in front of millions worldwide, with the winner looking at more than just bragging rights.