Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have both received their new heavyweight world rankings following their controversial fight on the 15th of November.

The 58-year-old former world champion, taking part in his first professional fight since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride, was unable to defy his age and succumbed to a comfortable defeat at the hands of the Problem Child.

In the aftermath of the fight, BoxRec released their updated rankings, revealing that Tyson was ranked as the 314th best heavyweight in the world, an astonishing 186 places behind relative newcomer Paul. The social media superstar, meanwhile, has been propelled up to 128th following an emphatic victory where he thoroughly out-boxed his opponent, even revealing that he had decided to go easy on Tyson in the later rounds.

"I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn't want to hurt somebody that didn't need to be hurt," claimed Paul.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson a Financial Success

The fight didn't deliver in the ring, but it certainly did outside of it