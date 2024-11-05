YouTuber Jake Paul takes on boxing legend 'Iron' Mike Tyson next weekend, the 15th of November, in what is sure to be a fascinating clash.

The Paul-Tyson event, a carefully planned affair, will take place on an unusual Friday night, deviating from boxing's traditional Saturday schedule. This date was meticulously selected to avoid conflicts with the NFL regular-season schedule, particularly since the bout had to be postponed earlier this year due to a medical emergency involving Tyson.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, announced the clash with the 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion out of nowhere, with no leaks or rumours before the fight was set. They were due to fight in July, before Tyson had some medical issues, which caused the fight to be postponed.

Since then, though, 'Iron Mike' has impressed in training and was willing to get physical with the man 31 years his junior at their New York press conference, but we're now just days away from the scheduled fight actually going ahead. Here is everything you need to know heading into next weekend!

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

How to watch