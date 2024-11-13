Just days away from the controversial bout between YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, the open workouts ahead of the bout have left many with mixed feelings following the performance of 58-year-old Tyson.

It has been a fight that has been in the headlines ever since its inception at the beginning of the year, with boxing fans and critics both worrying about what the consequences could be of pitting a 27-year-old against a 58-year-old. Fears that were furthered when the original fight night date was postponed due to health complications for 'Iron' Mike.

However, it is noise that has left Tyson unfazed, as the 50-6 boxer has produced a jaw-dropping physique ahead of his first fight in four years, a look that has left many wondering if Tyson could produce the upset that the world is hoping for. 'Iron' Mike, who has appeared incredibly motivated throughout all of his media duties so far, has continued to dangle the idea of victory in front of his fans' faces, with his work on the pads leaving many in limbo about what could happen.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 13/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Mike Tyson Looked Feroucious on the Pads

Despite being 58, the veteran still has speed and the power

Open workouts are a staple of boxing. They allow fans and the media to assess the shape and form of a fighter coming into a fight, and can lead to early predictions being made before gloves have even touched. Regarding Paul and Tyson, the open workout has left many stunned by just how ferocious Tyson was in comparison to a very timid hitting Problem Child.

'Iron' Mike is unanimously agreed upon as being one of the greatest heavyweights to grace boxing, so it is not a surprise that he left the open workout with his stock higher than Jake Paul's. However, the surprise comes when factoring age, with the Problem Child approaching his prime, and Tyson approaching his 60s, not many expected such a discrepancy between the pair.

Jake Paul's Pad Work Compared

The Problem Child looked a lot slower and less powerful

The former YouTuber took to the open workout with a rooster wig upon his head, paying homage to the cock-fighting history based in Puerto Rico where Paul resides, but it was the work on the pads that left onlookers more surprised, with a very lethargic performance leaving many wondering if it was his way of getting Tyson to undermine him, or if maybe the extra pounds that Paul is carrying is slowing him down.

In what was a night and day display, Tyson approached the pads with his infamous power that he seemingly will never lose, but with an added spring in his step, with his speed leaving many surprised, and wondering if he could defy the odds and defeat Jake Paul.

A showing that led to the commentator on the open workout stream stating: "No normal 58-year-old moves like that. He looks incredible." Many have questioned if that is a pace that Tyson can commit to, or if he would simply resort to clinching in the early rounds, a move no one could blame a 58-year-old of doing.

With the 15th of November chasing down both fighters, the eyes of the world will be on Netflix come fight night, with the performance of Mike Tyson heading into this bout leading many to believe he could truly do it.