The final punch statistics for the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight have been released - and they make depressing reading for fans of the heavyweight legend. For months leading up to the bout, critics of the contest claimed it wouldn't be a fair fight thanks to the 31-year age gap between 58-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul. In truth, those fears came true at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

Although Tyson put plenty of effort into the first couple of rounds, he was never truly competitive in the bout as Paul strolled to a unanimous decision win on the judges' scorecards. A look at the punch stats provided by Compubox, though, sums up how completely one-sided the contest really was.

At the insistence of the commission in Texas, the fight took place over eight-two minute rounds. The shorter rounds should, in theory, have made life easier for Tyson. However, the stats show that he never outlanded Paul in any round, failing to throw a punch in several sessions.

Mike Tyson Barely Landed A Blow in his Controversial Showdown With Jake Paul

Tyson's best round saw him connect with five punches

Even in the early stages when he looked at his brightest, Tyson struggled to get his shots away, according to the numbers. The New York-born slugger connected with only four punches in the first round and three in the second.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final punch statistics Total punches landed Jabs landed Power punches landed Jake Paul 78/278 31/179 47/99 Mike Tyson 18/97 5/62 13/35 As per Compubox - 16/11/2024

Ironically, Tyson's best round in terms of output came in the third round, where he appeared to be on the verge of getting stopped after being rocked by Paul. Mike landed five of 21 punches, while getting hit by 16 of the 41 blows that 'The Problem Child' threw.

Opting to go into survival mode, Tyson didn't land a single punch in round four. The same was true again in the sixth session. Across the final two rounds, he connected with just four punches. Overall, the former undisputed heavyweight champion landed only 18 of the 97 punches he attempted.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In the second half of his fight with Jake Paul, Tyson landed just six punches.

As Mauro Ranallo pointed out on commentary for Netflix, that's still 18 more punches than any other 58-year-old has managed in a professional ring, but it was well short of the numbers required to pose a serious challenge to Paul. In total, the social media sensation was successful with 78 of the 278 shots he threw.

A warrior until the end, Tyson absorbed 47 power punches across the fight, while only managing to land 13 of his own. In his post-fight interview, Tyson claimed that he still wanted to continue his boxing career. However, on the evidence of Friday night, he simply doesn't have the skills to compete at a professional level.

His call out of Jake's brother, Logan Paul, was shut down by the former WWE United States Champion in brutal fashion, something that is for the best for Tyson's long-term health. One of the greatest heavyweights to ever grace the sport, 'Iron Mike' has nothing left to prove in the ring.