Ticket prices for the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have recently plummeted, with some tickets now on sale for as little as $30, according to the fight’s official ticket vendor Seat Geek.

Former heavyweight legend Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul are set to go head-to-head on the 15th of November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what will be the former's first professional fight in 19 years. Despite the draw of a once top-tier fighter such as Tyson being involved, tickets are being shifted slowly, with fans seemingly reluctant to pay to attend the event in person when it will be live-streamed on Netflix in any case.

As well as the low take-up of general admission seats, the three ringside seats remaining on the SeatGeek website are being sold at $50,000 per ticket, in what is turning into a disaster for the organisers. It is starting to look like Tyson and Paul will be facing off in a half-full arena.