As fight night closes in on the highly-anticipated bout between "Iron" Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the bout is set to take place in front of a potential audience of 280 million, as Netflix gets ready to live stream the event to the world.

With both AT&T Stadium and Netflix set to witness one of boxing's more controversial events in recent times, it could come at a cost for fans in the UK, with a potential fine of £1,000 for those streaming without a TV licence.

Netflix's Step Into Sports Streaming

WWE, tennis, and now combat sport is all moving to Netflix

As Netflix gets set to begin live-streaming sports weekly in 2025, with the WWE's three main shows set to all air on Netflix, their previous work on 'The Netflix Slam', an exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as the Roast of Tom Brady, will prepare them well for a blockbuster end to the year for the platform.

Airing their first combat sports event on their service, it is one that has been on the lips of everyone associated with boxing, with the age discrepancy between both fighters sparking an interesting debate about the safety of the fight. Conversations that Tyson has brushed off as he approaches the fight in incredible shape, fans around the world are eager for this bout to get underway, with Netflix preparing for a huge surge in viewership.

TV Licence Needed to Watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Although it's on Netflix, as it's live, you will still need a TV licence