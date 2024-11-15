Mike Tyson returns to the ring this evening, on Friday the 15th of November, as he faces YouTuber Jake Paul in what is the former world heavyweight champion’s first professional fight in nearly 20 years. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in front of up to 80,000 fans.

The fight will take place in the early hours of Saturday morning for those watching in the United Kingdom and other European cities, with the ring walk for the main event expected to be at about 4am UK time, which is 10pm local time on Friday night in Dallas (8pm Pacific Time, 11pm Eastern Time)

If fans want to watch the fights leading up to the main event, however, the main card, which includes three bouts before the Paul vs Tyson fight, will start at 1am UK time (7pm local time, 5pm Pacific Time, 8pm Eastern Time)

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 15/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Full Card

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano will be a must-watch before the main event

Staying up until 1am rather than going for a potential 4am wake up could be worth it as the other main card fights have great potential. Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano for the second time in what many say is the best fight on the card. Taylor will be putting all four of her world titles on the line in this match-up, hoping to repeat the result from their first contest. Then, there is also the fascinating clash between Neeraj Goyat, a professional fighter, and Whindersson Nunes, a social media star. While that one seems to have a predictable outcome, it could still be well worth a watch.

The other main card fight is Mario Barrios against Abel Ramos. This is the second world title fight taking place on the night as the WBC welterweight title is on the line. Barrios heads into that fight as ‘full champion’ after there has been uncertainty about Terence Crawford staying at the correct weight to defend his title. Ramos heads into the fight as the underdog.

Looking at the main event again, the last time we saw Tyson in a ring was in 2020, when he fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. That, though, was an exhibition fight. This fight against the Problem Child is the veteran's first professional fight since he faced Kevin McBride in 2005, the fight that ultimately ended his professional career.

But, although the Tyson versus Paul bout has been promoted as a professional one, the 14oz gloves and eight, two-minute rounds suggest that this is more of an exhibition match-up. Hopefully, we get to see some good action in those two-minute rounds, despite the 14oz gloves.

The fight can be watched on Netflix, with this being the first of possibly many big combat sports events to take place on the streaming platform. If you are already subscribed, then there will be no additional cost to watch the event, and new members can join from £4.99 a month to watch.