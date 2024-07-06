Highlights Jake Paul has not been impressed with Mike Tyson's behaviour in the aftermath of their fight being postponed.

The two were meant to fight last month, but it got cancelled after the boxing veteran suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight.

Since the postponement, however, Iron Mike has been doing public appearances, looking in good spirits, which has left Paul feeling annoyed.

Jake Paul has been left frustrated by the recent actions of former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson after their bout on the 20th of July was cancelled due to health reasons. Tyson, 58, was forced to withdraw from their heavyweight boxing match following an ulcer flare-up.

The bout between the 58-year-old and the 27-year-old is now scheduled to take place on the 15th of November. However, despite the bout being rescheduled, the influencer-turned-boxer is not pleased with the recent behaviour of his opponent, according to his business partner.

The co-founder of Most Valuable Productions, Nakisa Bidarian, appeared on The MMA Hour and discussed matters involving Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. He began by stating that it was the team of Mike Tyson who approached him to pitch the idea of the Tyson vs Paul bout in late 2023. When asked by Ariel Helwani what he thinks about people who don't think the fight should take place due to the age gap, Bidarian simply replied, "Why?" When asked specifically about the injury that forced the Tyson withdrawal, the business founder stated: "Anyone can get an ulcer."

Nakissa Bidarian also defended the age difference between the two. He feels that the 30-plus year age gap is a beneficial factor in the fight. Describing it as "the equalizing factor," Bidarian said a fight between the two at the same age would not make logical sense.

Bidarian Discusses Paul's Anger Towards Tyson

The YouTuber is dissatisfied with the recent behaviour of Mike Tyson

When MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked how Mike Tyson was doing, Nakisa Bidarian provided an update on his current status.

"He's [Tyson] doing great. Jake is p****d, 'cause he sees Mike in Europe, living life, doing appearances, celebrating his birthday. He's like, 'I thought he was injured, what's going on?' I talked to team Tyson yesterday, they said he's back. Not doing boxing training, but doing strength and conditioning training, [he] feels great. So everything looks to be on track."

Discussing the events, both cancelled and upcoming, Bidarian stated that "forty thousand" tickets have been sold for the bout. The tickets that were originally for the July date will still be valid for their meeting in November. However, he anticipates that 75,000 people will be in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on the 15th of November.

Jake Paul Still Competing on 20th of July

Paul will face former UFC fighter Mike Perry in a boxing match

On the 20th of July, Jake Paul will still be competing in a professional boxing match as he faces former MMA fighter and current BKFC fighter Mike Perry. The bout will be Paul's sixth bout against a former UFC fighter. Mike Perry has only fought once in a professional boxing match, losing by KO in 2015. In bare-knuckle boxing, however, he boasts a 5-0 perfect record.

The bout will take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight will be contested at 200lbs, being scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall will also feature on the card, taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.