Internet star and boxer Jake Paul has named long-time rival Tommy Fury as the hardest-hitting opponent he has faced so far.

The Problem Child has already faced the likes of Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz in the ring so far in his career and boasts an impressive record of 11 wins and just one loss in his 12 fights, a loss which was handed to him by Fury via split decision back in 2023.

Speaking on an episode of RING CHAMPS, Paul named Fury as the hardest hitter he has faced and said: "I think timing is more important than anything, Tyron (Woodley) was strong, Mike Tyson was strong, but Tommy had better timing and better placement of punches."

Tommy Fury Has Only Fought Once Since Jake Paul Win

He was supposed to fight Darren Till, but withdrew from the contest

Fury was due to fight ex-UFC fighter Darren Till this month, but pulled out after Till threatened to kick him in the head if the fight wasn't going in his favour, sparking Tommy to call for a rematch with Paul instead.

Fury said: "I've seen Jake tweet the other day about how he offered me x,y,z on Netflix. I just wanted to come on here and say that no one here is running from this fight. I've beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped in there with a real boxer... you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss. That's not a problem."

Jake Paul & Logan Paul's professional boxing records (as of 29/01/25) Jake Paul Logan Paul Fights 12 2 Wins 11 1 Losses 1 1

Jake's brother, Logan Paul, also found himself in Fury's crosshairs, with Tommy claiming he can beat him also.

"Right, so I've just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don't want to fight Jake and that I'm running scared, I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you. At the end of the day, if you want to fight, let's talk some serious numbers... you know where I am," said Fury.

Jake Paul Not Interested in Tommy Fury Rematch

The Problem Child has continued to discredit TNT