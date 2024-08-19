Jake Paul has revealed his Mt. Rushmore for all-time great boxers and, though his list looks good, it omits some legendary athletes in boxing.

The content creator turned fighter is months away from his highest-profile event as he takes on the former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Though there is a 31-year age gap between them, the event secured a massive broadcaster in Netflix and could end up being one of the most-watched boxing shows in history.

At a press conference in New York City that GIVEMESPORT attended Sunday, the 27-year-old Paul spent a little time talking about the sport's history as he picked the four fighters who would make up his Mt. Rushmore for the sport — and Tyson, of course, was one of them.

Jake Paul Picks His Mt. Rushmore For Boxing

November opponent Mike Tyson is one of the four fighters Paul picks

Paul made the following picks for his Mt. Rushmore of all-time greats in boxing:

Muhammad Ali — heavyweight

The first name Paul mentioned was Muhammad Ali, who won the world heavyweight championship three times, and scored monumental wins over the likes of Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton, George Foreman, and Ron Lyle. If you want to get a close friend or family member into boxing, show them the extraordinary boxing Ali displayed in his majestic win over Cleveland Williams in 1966 — arguably the finest performance of his legendary career, against an elite puncher.

Floyd Mayweather — welterweight

Jake Paul was born in 1997 — around the same time Floyd Mayweather turned professional, after winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. By the time Paul was a teenager, Mayweather had already beaten Diego Corrales, Jose Luis Castillo, Arturo Gatti, Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, and Juan Manuel Marquez. Paul would have seen Mayweather emerge as a cultural icon during the years he turned from a boy to a man, and it's no surprise to see him include the modern-day great in a list like this.

Marvin Hagler — middleweight

Another of Paul's picks was a throwback fighter who was a key figure in what made boxing in the 1980s so great. By naming Marvin Hagler, Paul picked one of the top middleweight fighters of all time, who competed against Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard — all of whom combined for the era of the Four Kings.

Mike Tyson — heavyweight

Paul naming Tyson should not be too much of a surprise considering they're competing against one another in a contest scheduled to go eight x two-minute rounds, later this year. By picking Tyson, Paul is giving himself a lay-up in the event that he wins on November 15 as he can then say he deserves to be on his own Mt. Rushmore, instead of 'Iron Mike.'

Jake Paul Controversially Leaves Off The Sport's No.1 Fighter

There's no room for Sugar Ray Robinson

Though Paul's list has some inarguable names, like Ali, it omits a trailblazer in Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight world champion who reigned from 1908 to 1915, and Sugar Ray Robinson, the consensus No.1 fighter regardless of weight class, throughout boxing history.

