Jake Paul is set to face Nate Diaz in his next boxing fight, but as always he has begun planning way into the future.

The 'Problem Child' has launched a career in the boxing ring and has fought on several occasions including twice against Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Deji and AnEson Gib.

Since making a leap up in class, Paul was last year beaten by split decision against bitter rival Tommy Fury, and is looking to return to the winning column against Diaz next month.

Another win would take Paul's professional record to seven wins and one defeat, and is likely to set up bigger fights with some huge names.

Below we examine the names he has called for and how they could feature in his plans.

Tommy Fury v Jake Paul 2

Paul has already lost once to Fury and has access to a contracted rematch clause which it remains unclear if it is still applicable.

The pair formed a bitter rivalry for their first meeting with the event considered a huge success, given it reportedly sold around 800,000 pay-per-views.

But when discussing his plans during a recent interview on talkSPORT, he said: "As far as my personal career, there are so many fighters. We have offers out to Fury for a rematch."

It appears that Fury will first face Paul's YouTube rival KSI this fall, with a bout close to completion after a weight disagreement was resolved.

The YouTuber initially wanted to hijack the event and released a video, suggesting he would be open to going straight into a second fight in October.

WATCH: Jake Paul calls out Tommy Fury

It is more likely that the bout will now come next year given Paul has Diaz to first deal with while Fury will step in with KSI.

Paul has since linked up with boxing legend Shane Mosley who will have more direct involvement in his fight preparations, which could be a significant asset to hand if he is to secure revenge.

He will take great confidence from his final round knockdown in the opening meeting, but another loss could completely derail his quest to make his way in the traditional boxing world.

Fury is on a one-man mission to 'get rid' of YouTube boxing and has even spoken of a catchweight clash with Paul's brother Logan, which could further delay any rematch.

Jake Paul YouTube fight with KSI

Paul entered the sport in the influencer space where he developed some rivalries but none bigger than with bitter rival KSI.

KSI beat his brother Logan in their second boxing fight with the pair now friends, while Paul himself beat KSI's brother Deji in a white-collar event.

The pair then came face-to-face in the ring after Paul beat AnEson Gib, but a fight has yet to materialise given KSI elected to take a break from boxing and focus on music.

Now he is back and has won several fights and is expected to next face Fury, but Paul has been in deep negotiations to face KSI next year.

The pair have come close to an agreement on several occasions, but sticking points have yet to be ironed out, including final weight and who is the A-side of the fight.

In Paul's most recent opponent list, he said that "we've been trying to do the KSI negotiations for years" which indicates that he remains an option.

KSI has stated himself that he returned to the squared circle in a bid to only settle his rivalry with Paul, highlighting it as his main objective.

It would be a true 50/50 showdown and would likely represent the closing stages of an age of influencer boxing, which has seen the two main fighters in the space finally do battle.

Jake Paul's dream fight against Conor McGregor

YouTube star Paul has made it evidently clear throughout his career that he wants to step in either the boxing ring or cage with McGregor.

The UFC superstar hasn't fought since 2021 where he lost in his trilogy battle with Dustin Poirier, and is set to make his return against Michael Chandler next year after breaking his leg.

It is unclear exactly how motivated McGregor is to return to the top level in the UFC, and he has always spoken of his desire to cross back over to the boxing ring after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Paul has regularly called out the Irishman with little success, but he has finally begun responding to his public jibes including making a prediction for his upcoming fight against Diaz.

WATCH: Jake Paul includes Conor McGregor on list

In his recent list, Paul included McGregor and even insisted he would be open to a cage debut under new banner PFL.

He said: "When I knock out Diaz, I think McGregor's going to see me, want a payday, and come and get knocked out.

"We can fight in the PFL smart cage, whatever it is. I told everybody that I would fight Conor in any form of fight because he, in my opinion, is that shot. I'll do MMA, I'm not afraid to step in there.

"I've wanted to do that my whole career. I'm a wrestler, I've got a wrestling background, so all I'd have to learn is some jiu-jitsu and some kicks, which seems pretty easy to me."

Any event between the pair would likely generate huge pay-per-view interest given their sizeable draws, but McGregor remains tied down to two more fights with the UFC.

If McGregor's journey back to the top of the MMA promotion is derailed, he could explore options outside the cage given he insisted he would not retire.

Final verdict

In terms of value, a fight with McGregor would likely be the biggest possible given the size of it both commercially and for both star's legacy.

However, a more realistic option would be against KSI next particularly if he loses to Fury, as the pair will then have a similar record to put up against each other.

A rematch with Fury himself is likely to pose another significant uphill battle, and one which he will be once again unlikely to succeed in given the Briton's vast experience.

Paul is also set a date for his MMA debut next year, which could even open up new options away from the boxing ring if he loses to Diaz again.