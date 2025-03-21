Jake Paul has fought a plethora of stars throughout his boxing career, but he has revealed the one fighter that he would never consider challenging.

The YouTube sensation was in negotiations to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May, and it has since been reported that he was close to agreeing a fight against WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis for the summer. However, Turki Alalshikh offered the Mexican superstar a lucrative four-fight deal, ending the possibility of a clash with the Problem Child, while Davis controversially drew against Lamont Roach to curtail their negotiations.

While Paul claims he would beat two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, there is one man that even he feels is out of his league - David Benavidez.

Paul invited Benavidez on to his podcast, where he told him: "When my manager is talking about fights, the only no is you. I will not fight this f****** guy. He is a monster, bro. I would f***** die.

"I want to fight Anthony Joshua because I know I will f***** beat Anthony Joshua's a***. He doesn't have a chin, and he has no skill, and he is stiff. I love you, Anthony, and we are friends, but I want to fight you. I will beat Canelo. I will beat a lot of people. I would not beat David Benavidez."

Jake Paul's Boxing Career Compared to David Benavidez

There's a good reason why the Problem Child doesn't want that fight

Paul has not stepped into the ring since beating Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in November 2024. However, many felt the fight should not have gone ahead due to Iron Mike entering the fight at 58 years old.

David Benavidez's professional boxing career (as of 21/03/25) 30 fights 30 wins 0 losses By knockout 24 0 By decision 6 0

If Paul was to take on any of the opponents he called out during his podcast rant, it would be a big step-up in the quality of opposition for the 28-year-old.

Benavidez, meanwhile, is undefeated in his 30 professional fights, winning 24 of those by knockout, which has led to him becoming the WBC interim light heavyweight champion.