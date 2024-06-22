Highlights Boxing sensation Jake Paul has named the weakest puncher he has faced.

The social media star-turned-boxer has made a name for himself in the sport following his professional debut in 2020.

'The Problem Child' is scheduled to fight Mike Perry next month after his bout with Mike Tyson was postponed.

In a newly released episode of his show 'BS,' Jake Paul was joined by UFC bantamweight champion 'Suga' Sean O'Malley to talk a number of topics fighting related.

'The Problem Child' is making a name for himself in the sport of boxing following his professional debut in 2020. The American was last in the ring back in March when he sensationally knocked out Ryan Bourland in the first round.

It took Paul a mere two minutes and 37 seconds of his match-up with Bourland to end the fight. The Ohio native outlanded Bourland 24-3 with some early jabs and right hands to the body before referee Luis Pabon was forced to bring the bout to a stop.

During the episode with O'Malley, Paul discussed who the weakest puncher he has ever faced is and the answer he gave is a very interesting one.

Jake Paul Names Nate Diaz as the Weakest Puncher he has Faced

Paul claims he "almost started laughing" when Diaz was punching him

Jake Paul has officially named Nate Diaz as the weakest puncher he has ever faced in his boxing career to date. On a newly released episode of his show, Paul was joined by current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who seemed quite surprised when 'The Problem Child' named the UFC legend as the weakest puncher he has ever faced.

Paul, who now holds a professional boxing record of 9-1, has only really faced a couple of powerful punchers in his career, those being Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury. Other than Woodley and Fury, Paul has not really been matched against a real knockout artist. Out of the MMA fighters he has fought, Woodley is the only one with real, vicious knockout power as the likes of Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz are mainly volume punchers and Ben Askren is one of the worst and slowest strikers in UFC history.

Despite having faced Askren, who barely touched him, Paul surprisingly named Diaz as the weakest puncher he has ever faced.

"He's also the weakest puncher I've ever fought. Like when he was hitting me, I almost like started laughing. I'm not even saying this to talk s**t. Out of everyone I've sparred in my whole entire life and everyone I've fought."

In the process of mocking Diaz, Paul also managed to mock Diaz's greatest rival, Conor McGregor.

"I'm literally not even talking s**t which is why I think it's funny that he dropped Conor (McGregor). He is the weakest puncher I've ever fought."

Paul should get his laughs in about facing weak punchers now as his next two opponents, Mike Perry and Mike Tyson are very well known for how much power they possess in their hands.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry official as Mike Tyson Fight is Rescheduled

Paul and Perry will fight in July

Jake Paul will no longer be fighting Mike Tyson in July, instead, he will be fighting former UFC fighter who now competes in BKFC, Mike Perry. Tyson withdrew from his scheduled bout against Paul following a medical emergency involving a flare up of an ulcer he had. Paul vs Tyson will now take place later this year in November.

Instead of waiting around for the fight against Tyson, Paul will stay busy and keep on fighting and is now scheduled against probably the toughest opponent of his career to date in terms of durability. Perry has been known throughout his UFC and BKFC career to be able to take a tonne of damage and also have skill when he is pressing forward in his fights. Many people believe that Paul vs Perry is a better matchup than Paul vs the 57-year-old Tyson.