Fans of boxing and UFC got their first, long-awaited look at the dynamic between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz after the pair announced their clash last month.

The fight, which has now been confirmed as a boxing bout after some initial confusion, takes place in August of this year and will be The Problem Child’s first bout since losing his flawless record up against ex-Love Islander Tommy Fury in February.

For Diaz, on the other hand, whose fame skyrocketed after defeating Conor McGregor in 2016, it will be his first professional boxing match and his first contest since his UFC contract expired towards the end of 2022.

Jake Paul & Nate Diaz rivalry

The fight itself has been a long-time coming, with the pair holding a long-standing rivalry since Diaz’s altercation with a member of Paul’s team in the lead-up to the former YouTuber’s fight against Anderson Silva in 2022.

During the press conference, Paul stated: "Nate Diaz was always the plan after Tommy, that's what I always said in the build-up 'Nate Diaz is after Tommy,' it was always the plan. This is a big fight, a fight I've wanted for a long time, he got out of his UFC contract.”

Since the rivalry began, the duo have had multiple run-ins, with regular verbal sparring matches culminating in Diaz attacking a Doppelgänger of Jake Paul’s brother Logan last month.

For the altercation, Diaz is facing a second-degree battery charge, but laughed off the incident during the press conference.

“You’re gonna act like that wasn’t Logan?” Diaz said jokingly to Jake Paul. “Come on, man!”

Jake Paul & Nate Diaz face-off

The face-off between the pair, which has been described as “painful” by one Twitter user and "different" by another, certainly had a more relaxed feel when compared to previous clashes between the pair’s teams.

Facing off in deafening silence, the duo seemed to playfully spar with one another, gently slapping and grappling each other’s arms before awkwardly posing for the media.

Fans expecting a bit more tension between the pair got what they came for during the press conference on Tuesday, with Diaz walking out twice and Jake Paul vowing to fire a journalist after asking a 'stupid' question to Nate Diaz.

The long-awaited fight, which is expected to draw a huge number on pay-per-view, takes place on the 5th of August at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with the pair joined by Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy in an undisputed featherweight title rematch.