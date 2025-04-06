Fresh details have emerged regarding crossover boxing star Jake Paul’s anticipated return to the boxing ring, as the creator-turned-pro athlete is linked with one of the most ‘ferocious’ fighters in the entire sport.

Paul was last seen in an underwhelming eight-round bout against the former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, who, close to 60, attempted to defeat the younger man in an event that aired on Netflix to a reported audience of more than 100 million people.

Though the result and performance from both guys was underwhelming, Paul remains one of the biggest names in the sport due to his wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, together with his uncanny ability to successfully troll prominent people in UFC, from execs to fighters themselves, as well as boxers.

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 05/04/25) 12 fights 11 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 4 1

Paul expected to fight twice in 2025 after Canelo bout fell apart