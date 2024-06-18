Highlights Jake Paul has announced his next fight — and it takes place next month.

The internet sensation will fight a bare knuckle fighter dubbed 'King of Violence.'

The Paul vs. Mike Perry fight takes place July 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Paul is taking on another opponent just months before his rescheduled mega event involving legendary former boxing champion Mike Tyson, as the internet sensation announced Thursday that he'll be going to war with bare knuckle superstar and former MMA fighter Mike Perry on July 20 in a bout DAZN will air live from the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

The fight will go down July 20 in

Paul was initially due to box Tyson on July 20 but health issues prevented the former heavyweight ruler from participating on that date and so the event, which Netflix was going to air, has instead been postponed until later in the year. Rather than wait for the Tyson exhibition to come around once again, Paul has instead decided to push ahead with a legitimate boxing contest — albeit one against another former MMA fighter.

Perry competed 15 times in the UFC and was renowned for his fan-friendly style. He fought his last MMA contest in 2021, and has transitioned remarkably well to the sport of bare knuckle where he has become a cult hero, of sorts — even winning the King of Violence championship.

Confirming the bout, Paul said on X:

"One Mike, Two Mikes, Three Mikes, Four. The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. Five months until Tyson and I go to war, so in the meantime me & Perry are going to make Tampa roar."

He continued:

"I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace. On July 20th, it’s going to be another W, so let us say grace. For the BKFC champ, who will take a knee. Then we will go to Ireland and take [Conor] McGregor's equity."

Paul is no stranger in fighting MMA fighters, and even former MMA champions, as four of his 10 opponents in the boxing ring have all come across from that sport. In 2021 he knocked Ben Askren out in a single round, before scoring back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley. In 2022, he scored an eight-round decision win over Anderson Silva and, in 2023, beat Nate Diaz over 10 rounds.

Mike Perry Posts First Statement

Perry promises the kind of fight that fans want to see

It didn't take long for Perry to make his first statement, as he heads into what is undoubtedly the most lucrative fight event of his career.

"We’re set to fight July 20th," he told his followers on X.

"I promise to give the world the fight they wanna see! Gonna put the Platinum pressure on the Problem Child live in Tampa — tickets on sale tomorrow at noon!"

DAZN, which will broadcast the event, posted the Fight Poster on X, too.