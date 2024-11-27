Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson on the 15th of November by unanimous decision in a fight watched by over 60 million people around the world, and now the YouTuber-turned-boxer may already have a new opponent in line.

Paul’s victory over Tyson faced lots of criticism, with the 27-year-old’s team having to make a statement asserting that the bout was not fixed, saying: “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). Both fighters, in good faith, performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter.”

After facing this criticism, Paul perhaps needs to fight an opponent more in his age range to gain back some legitimacy, and it looks like he’s heading in that direction, slightly.

Jake Paul's Next Fight

Could it be against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?