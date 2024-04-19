Highlights Jake Paul continues to make waves in combat sports.

Though he takes part in a boxing exhibition against Mike Tyson on Netflix this summer, he's already called out a possible opponent for his PFL MMA debut.

That opponent is Jorge Masvidal, a UFC icon, who has already responded to Paul's challenge.

Since Jake Paul rolled into the world of combat sports, he has been a disruptor.

Starting out his fighting journey by taking out fellow YouTube stars to slowly climbing the ranks of challenging former elite UFC champions, Paul is a master promoter and has drawn a large viewership for his antics and social media expertise.

Now, the former Disney actor turned pro boxer is doubling down on his promise to eventually go from the squared circle to the cage.

In the midst of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal media tour for their boxing bout, Paul, who’s obviously in-tune with headlines, dropped a huge purse number for a certain athlete to fight him in his MMA debut.

Paul has a major fight scheduled with Mike Tyson in July, but says he’d like to test the waters of mixed martial arts afterwards.

Jake Paul — MMA Fighter?

Overall, Jake Paul has had a successful run in his early boxing matches

Paul has made a lot of noise in the world of combat sports since he laced up his gloves back in 2020.

A lot has been made about Paul’s selection of opponents — which have mainly been older UFC stars — but nobody can deny the man’s ability to sell a fight, and put on a show. In 10 professional boxing matches, the Ohio native is 9-1, with six wins coming by way of knockout.

Though Paul is still racking up the fights in boxing, he recently announced his partnership with the PFL, where he plans to make his MMA debut, as he has a respectable high-school wrestling resume.

'The Problem Child' has a fight scheduled with the legendary Mike Tyson in July, but is looking down the road at who he’d entertain a cage-fight with.

Paul threw out a large number on his BS W/ Jake Paul podcast:

"I’m being so serious when I say I want to fight [Diaz and Masvidal] in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz in the PFL. $10M offer. [Masvidal] will literally hide behind the fact: ‘You can’t even box, what [are] you gonna do if you come to MMA? I’m Miami, Florida bro … don’t you disrespect me."

Jorge Masvidal Responds To Jake Paul

MMA legend doesn’t seem affected by the YouTube boxer’s call-out

Masvidal is one of the biggest names in combat sports because of his movie-like fighting career.

From fighting in the late Kimbo Slice’s street fighting league, to headlining Madison Square Garden for the BMF title, “Gamebred” has climbed many mountains in combat sports.

Now, Masvidal, the man who has the fastest knockout in UFC history, is still hungry to compete, and what better way to kick off his boxing career than to rematch Diaz five years ago following a controversial stoppage in their MMA fight back in 2019.

Masvidal plans to stay active, but wants no part in a fight with Paul, saying in his interview with Ariel Helwani: