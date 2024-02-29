Highlights Jake Paul has had his open workout for this weekend's fight vs Ryan Bourland, and it's pretty eye-opening to watch.

The Problem Child is looking powerful on the pads and in great shape for this fight, leading most to predicting an easy night's work for the American.

Bourland, meanwhile, has not looked good in training, with fans calling him out of shape and sluggish.

Jake Paul heads to Puerto Rico this Saturday on the undercard for Amanda Serrano's meeting with Nina Meinke. Comparing the training footage from his camp and his opponent Ryan Bourland's camp, you would have to consider The Problem Child the favourite to seize victory over his veteran opponent.

Paul has been taking the boxing world by storm and will soon move on to the world of mixed martial arts, if reports are to be believed, making his debut in the PFL later this year after meetings in the boxing ring with UFC icons.

Taking his nickname of The Problem Child into the world of boxing, Paul has caused problems for his opponents until now and looks to do so again when he takes on Bourland on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has drawn criticism from boxing fans, who have accused him of "cherry-picking" opponents and criticised the calibre of fighters he has shared the ring with so far. While Ryan Bourland may not have been active in the ring recently, having fought just once since 2018, he still poses a danger to Paul despite his sluggish training videos.

Despite those criticisms from boxing fans, you cannot deny the talent that Paul shows in the ring, and he backed that up when he pulled out a victory over UFC's Nate Diaz.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Jake Paul is ranked the 18th best American cruiserweight in world boxing.

Jake Paul's boxing career

Paul made his boxing debut, sharing the ring with fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in Miami in 2020, claiming victory in that fight. Since then, he has claimed victory on seven more occasions. His next three fights following his debut would come against fighters making their debut, such as Nate Robinson and Tyron Woodley, the latter being defeated by Paul twice. However, the standout victory for Paul would come over Nate Diaz, who swapped the Octagon of the UFC to make his pro boxing debut.

His victory over Diaz came after his first professional defeat, which came at the hands of Tommy Fury, and is part of the two-fight streak he is currently on heading into his meeting with Bourland. Paul's professional record is 8-1, with five wins coming via knockout. His only loss was by split decision.

Paul appears to be training up a storm heading into this one. Videos have shown him training with high intensity, and the 27-year-old is looking sharp in the ring. That could be a problem compared to his opponent Bourland, whose own training videos showed him looking extremely sluggish and lacking power in his punches.

Many have called this an easy victory for The Problem Child, but he will have to be wary. Considering Bourland's experience in the ring, he could find a way to stop Paul's momentum and emerge victorious in Puerto Rico. However, Paul caused concern with his latest YouTube video, informing his followers that he had picked up an injury just days before his next fight. Sharing the video to X (Twitter), he claimed that it would not hold him back, saying that "this is his destiny."

Another thought fresh on people's minds is that this could be the YouTube sensation's last fight in the ring as he gears up for his PFL debut this year. Paul has shared the ring with talents from the UFC, such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva, and is taking the step-up to the world of MMA.

All statistics are taken from BoxRec.