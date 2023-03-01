Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury 'wasn't great at all' as he makes more excuses after loss.

Jake Paul plays down Tommy Fury's ability and gives more excuses for loss

Jake Paul tasted defeat for the first time in his professional boxing career on Sunday evening as he was defeated by Tommy Fury.

Paul went into the bout in Saudi Arabia having won all six of his fights to start his career.

But, despite being supremely confident going into the bout, he suffered defeat to Fury via split decision.

Jake Paul gives more excuses for Tommy Fury defeat

Paul gave some reasons explaining why he suffered defeat in the immediate aftermath to the fight.

The 26-year-old claimed his training camp was disrupted by illness and an arm injury.

He has now given more excuses when discussing the fight on his YouTube channel, BS w/ Jake Paul.

Paul's older brother, Logan, said he did not look like his usual self and asked him why that was.

Jake replied: "Lots of reasons; I was sick for four weeks out of this nine-week camp and the was travelling, jet-lagged for another week of that. That's what's p***ing me off the most, it had nothing to do with him, it had everything to do with me.

"He wasn't that great at all, I think Anderson Silva was tougher than him and I figured out that puzzle. He threw a lot of punches, that was his biggest thing."

Fans react

Fans have been reacting to Paul's comments and you can view some reaction below...

Jake Paul: I have a lot of respect for Tommy Fury

Paul did compliment Fury as a person, though, and said he has gained a lot of respect for him following the bout.

He added: "He's definitely blossomed; he's an overnight superstar and it's great for him.

"He's a good kid and we had a bunch of respect for each other; we spoke in the locker room and he said let's do the rematch.

"He seems very levelheaded and down to earth. We talked a lot of s*** and did a great job promoting it but there was mutual respect there and we hugged.

"I have respect for the guy, that's the most beautiful thing about this sport.

"You can be arch-enemies and then find respect for each other after beating the s*** out of each other and going to war."

Check out the latest boxing news and rumours right here: