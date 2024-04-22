Highlights Jake Paul has complimented Tyson for his support of young boxers.

The heavyweight icon went viral after visiting Ryan Garcia's dressing room on Saturday night.

Tyson and Paul will square off later this summer in a much-anticipated fight.

Jake Paul has paid tribute to Mike Tyson for visiting Ryan Garcia in his dressing room hours before he shockingly defeated Devin Haney in New York. The heavyweight legend may have retired as a professional in 2005, but 'Iron Mike' still enjoys iconic status in the sport - thanks in part to his support of younger fighters.

Haney's dressing room inside the Barclays Center was quite the scene as he warmed up backstage while surrounded by a string quartet. In a video captured of Tyson's visit, 'King Ry' was clearly delighted to see the 57-year-old as the pair embraced. In an attempt to lighten the mood, Tyson joked: "You look beautiful brother, what you been eating? Bricks?". You can check out the full interaction below.

Mike Tyson Visits Ryan Garcia's Dressing Room Before Devin Haney Fight

Tyson wished Garcia luck in the bout

It was a touching moment between two men at very different stages of their boxing journeys. Paul might be preparing to meet Tyson in a highly-anticipated bout in July, but still took time to praise his upcoming opponent in a reply to a post of the footage on Mike Tyson's Instagram account, per The Express Tribune.

"Love this Mike thank you for all you do for boxing and supporting the next generation."

Garcia's physique was the talk of the boxing world this weekend, after he missed weight for his clash with Haney. By coming in 3.2lbs over the agreed 140lbs limit, the 25-year-old was ineligible to win the WBC super lightweight title on Saturday night. A frustrated Garcia looked a mess at Friday's weigh-in as he appeared to down a beer on stage and then launch into a rant at the crowd in attendance.

However, the Californian managed to win the battle in the ring, knocking down Haney three times (in rounds 7,10 and 11) to land a majority decision victory. After his win, Garcia claimed to have drunk alcohol every night while preparing for the fight.

"What happened? I won. I’m not necessarily proud of it, but I’m just saying. It was a statement to say you guys can’t really f*** with me. I can do whatever I want!" Garcia insisted.

To quote a famous Tyson line: "Discipline is doing what you hate to do, but nonetheless doing it like you love it." Garcia's raw talent saw him through against Haney, but he'll surely require far greater discipline in his personal life if he is to have a long and successful boxing career.

Tyson himself certainly looks to have been well-disciplined in the build-up to his fight with Paul on the 20th of July. There will be a 31-year age gap between the two when the bell rings on fight night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but 'Iron Mike' seems intent on putting on a show for fans around the world.

The exact rules of the contest are still not 100% clear, with rumours suggesting that the fight will be contested over two-minute rounds instead of the regular three minutes in professional boxing, while both men will be wearing 16-ounce gloves instead of the traditional 12-ounce ones. It is also possible that no winner will be announced on the night. However, it plays out, though, Tyson Vs Paul is sure to be a unique spectacle - even in a sport as crazy as boxing.