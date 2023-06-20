Jake Paul has always fought with an air of confidence, and his prediction for his fight against Nate Diaz is no different.

The YouTube star has made a career for himself in the boxing ring having beaten ex-UFC stars Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren and Anderson Silva having brought them over in crossover bouts.

However, his record took a nasty hit against bitter rival Tommy Fury who outpointed him in Saudi Arabia back in February, but he will be hoping for a return to winning ways against Diaz in their meeting this August.

A win could set up a second showdown with Fury, but he will first have to come through the MMA veteran who will be making his debut in the boxing ring as a notorious striker in the UFC.

Nate Diaz's sparring struggle for Jake Paul fight

Diaz has fought just once in the UFC choking out Tony Ferguson in the last year, and many believe he could struggle with fitness issues over the three-minute rounds.

This view has been shared by Diaz's sparring partner Esquiva Falcao, who has suggested Diaz was 'overweight' and 'dying' after their recent session.

He said: "At first I thought he was tired, and in the end it looked like he was dying.

“I held back and kept boxing, and we did 12 rounds. He was tired but taking punches and throwing, too.

"[He] is bad, [he] is bad, but since he’s too heavy – he’s overweight, probably around 220lbs or more – and I’m the only big guy in the gym, I had to do it. But I liked doing it.”

Jake Paul's fight prediction

The YouTube boxer remains confident he can beat Diaz despite his experience striking against some of MMA's best.

He said: "I’m ready, it’s not going to go that long.

"I think he’s going to be sharp for a couple of rounds, but there’s nothing he can do to stop me. "I’m faster, I’m stronger. I’m the better boxer. He’s going to be coming forward.

"He doesn’t have head movement. He’s trying to pressure me. He’s going to get diced up. I see it ending in four rounds or less.”

Diaz and Paul initially proposed a ten-round contest on social media, but it appears it will only now take place over an eight-round distance.

The pair will touch gloves at an 185lb limit, which will likely see Diaz need to make a drastic cut to make weight after the word's of his sparring partner.