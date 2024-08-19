Jake Paul proposed a major rule change to his fight with former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson during a heated press conference in New York on Sunday.

The fight was originally due to take place on the 20th of July, but Tyson, now 58, was forced to postpone the fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas after he suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles back in May.

Following Tyson's withdrawal, Paul instead fought former UFC fighter Mike Perry, emerging into the arena in a chariot, before demolishing Perry on his way to a sixth-round TKO. During the press conference, Tyson insisted that he had recovered from his medical issues and would be ready for the fight on the 15th of November, warning Paul, "be in shape, be in good shape because your health depends on it."

Jake Paul Tried to Switch Up the Rules of Mike Tyson Fight During Their Exchange

The rules for the November bout were agreed months ago

"You're the one who wanted two-minute rounds, right? Want to make it 10x3? Don't talk to me about shape, you want 10x3?" Paul countered.

Tyson appeared to shout "Yeah," before Paul continued: "That's the thing, everyone's all talk, I'll do whenever, wherever, it's all talk. I'm stating facts, he's s***-talking."

The Heavyweight icon eventually responded: "Be careful... he should be very careful."

Mike Tyson's professional record (as of 19/08/2024) 58 fights 50 wins 6 losses By knockout 44 5 By decision 5 0 By disqualification 1 1 No contests 2

The fight between the pair has been hotly anticipated since it was announced and is due to headline the first-ever live boxing event aired on Netflix, but there are still questions as to whether the fight will go ahead due to concerns over Tyson's health.

The former heavyweight world champion has been very open about his struggles with sciatica and has been pictured multiple times over recent years either in a wheelchair or using a walking stick. He has not stepped into the ring since his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr back in 2020. Tyson hasn't fought professionally since 2005, when he withdrew before the start of the seventh round in a fight against journeyman Kevin McBride, before retiring after the fight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson hasn't won a fight since knocking out Clifford Etienne in the first round 21 years ago.

Although he has posted multiple videos of himself preparing for the fight on social media where he looks in excellent shape, his ongoing health problems have people questioning if the fight will go ahead, with one former tough man knockout artist Butterbean recently going as far as to label the fight a "scam".

But YouTuber Paul remains undeterred, insisting that he is going to knock Tyson out when they meet in the ring in November.

"People are always going to have something to say, it's because I've proved everyone wrong. I'm here to make history, I'm here for a challenge and I'm here to fight one of the most dangerous men in boxing.

"He's vicious, he's a killer, he has one-punch KO power, he is the greatest heavyweight of all time but I will prove all of the haters wrong, that's what I've always done. I'm not scared of s***, I was born for this moment, the universe told me this was going to happen. I'm going to put on the performance of a lifetime ."