Footage shows Jake Paul actually punched himself in the head during Tommy Fury clinch

Just four days ago, the clash between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally took place.

It’s fair to say that the confrontation was a long time coming, since this was the third attempt to arrange a fight between the pair.

Things definitely got personal between the stars, too. Mind games remained strong throughout the feud, in spite of the uncertainty over whether the fight would officially take place.

Insane pressure mounted on Tommy Fury due to many not liking Jake Paul’s place in the boxing world, feeling as if the social media star shouldn’t be coming out victorious against someone from the Fury family.

The Gypsy King himself had a keen eye on the battle, even stating in the build up that he may have to have Tommy change his name if he couldn’t come away with a win against the YouTube icon.

Luckily for the boxing legend, his brother did end up defeating Jake Paul, taking it via split decision.

Tommy Fury poses for a photo with their Title Belt and coaching team after defeating Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The bout drew a lot of attention online, with both men coming into the fight with their huge respective fan bases firmly behind them. It’s no surprise that the showdown gained a load of traction, but that can come with both ups and downs.

Having such a large and varied audience for a much anticipated fight between two popular figures means that each round of the fight is likely to be scrutinised. This could be from fans of each star who are trying to find evidence that one is better than the other, or from hardcore boxing fans who may look for rookie mistakes to show that celebrities don’t fit into the boxing landscape.

Jake Paul punches himself in the head

Though, it can also find some hilarious moments in amongst the chaos.

A TikTok posted by KristiC points out one of these unintentionally funny moments.

Towards the end of one of the rounds, Paul and Fury were trading blows which led to Jake locking the two together in a clinch. Just as the bell tolled, The Problem Child looked to end the round with a last shot to Fury, but, as luck would have it, The American actually connected with himself prior to retreating to his corner between rounds.

Video: Jake Paul punches himself rather than Tommy Fury

The eight-round bout proved exciting and had some hard-hitting action, but there is still place for some light relief amongst the brawl.

Paul’s undefeated professional record was finally blemished thanks to the judges’ split decision, but both men will move forward with their careers and may potentially have a rematch in the future.

