Jake Paul has responded to being called out by the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, after his unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson.

Paul took on the 58-year-old boxing legend this past weekend at AT&T Stadium with an exciting undercard that included the highly anticipated rematch between undisputed super lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano.

Almost everyone who had something to say about the fight, said that it should not have been happening because Jake Paul was less than half his opponent's age, and Tyson hadn’t had a sanctioned professional fight in nearly 20 years. But the fight went ahead and Tyson showed his advancing age, unable to close the distance to the Problem Child, getting picked off at range.

Reaction to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Plenty of professional boxers reacted to the sad watch

Amid the reaction to the unsurprising, but nonetheless controversial result of the fight, many pro-fighters took to social media to express their distaste for Jake Paul. Gervonta “Tank” Davis posted to his Instagram and said: “To the bozo that just shared the ring with Mike…you a whole bozo for this, and you didn’t get the job done.”

Tank also said he would “beat the brakes off” the Ohio man if he got the chance.

The biggest shock of all was the usually very understated and laconic undisputed light heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, also took to his Instagram, but not just to insult Jake Paul, but to seemingly challenge him to a fight.

Artur Beterbiev's callout to Jake Paul

“@JakePaul what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion,” he said. “ Just know I’m always open to any suggestions.”

Beterbiev is coming off the biggest win of his career to become the new undisputed light heavyweight champion, beating Dmitry Bivol in one of the best fights of the year in the eyes of many. It was therefore surprising when he seemed to stoop to the level of Jake Paul.

Although approaching 40 years of age, it is understandable that he is perhaps chasing some bigger paydays in the twilight years of his career.

Jake Paul's Response to Artur Beterbiev Rattles Boxing Fans

This out of character callout from Beterbiev elicited a prompt response from Paul, but not directly to the undisputed champion.

Paul responded on ‘X’ to a repost of the Instagram story and said: “Just seen this….top 5 pound-for-pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport.”

Having spoken about becoming a boxing world champion, one would think a shot at the undisputed light heavyweight championship would be perfect for Jake Paul.