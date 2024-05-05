Highlights YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has once again called for a showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' was reacting to the Mexican's win against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas.

'Saul' floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory.

Jake Paul has reacted to Canelo Alvarez's win over Jaime Munguia and has once again called for a potential showdown in the ring with the boxing superstar.

'Saul' floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 in favour of Alvarez as he retained his undisputed super-middleweight world titles.

His opponent, Munguia, was aggressive in the early rounds and even had 'Saul' backpedalling to the ropes. The latter's power and crisp accuracy was in full force as he took control of the contest towards the back end of the clash. The 33-year-old was involved in a heated exchange with rival David Benavidez after the contest as talks about a possible fight continued to grow.

Paul is currently training for his showdown Mike Tyson - which is scheduled to take place on the 20th of July. The social media star has revealed his current physique ahead of the fight and appears to be leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the bout. That said, 'The Problem Child' is still chasing a fight with 'Saul.'

Jake Paul Has Called Out Canelo Again

The American is desperate to face 'Saul'

The 27-year-old, with a professional record of 9-1, has been on a tear since making the switch to boxing and is coming into the showdown with Tyson off a sensational knockout win against Ryan Bourland back in March.

In a video uploaded not long after 'Saul's' win against Munguia, Paul was asked if he'd still fight Canelo after his one-sided performance in Las Vegas and has outlined an ambitious plan to face the Mexican.

"Yeah I mean he's got to come and talk with us. I'm going to get the cruiserweight belt, and Canelo can come and see me."

'The Problem Child' Has Called Out 'Saul' Before

Canelo seems disinterested in a fight with the American

Speaking to Ariel Helwani after his win against Bourland, Paul was quizzed about who was next on the cards. Admitting that Alvarez is on his hit list, Paul claimed that he wants to fight ‘all the biggest names’ in the world of boxing.

“Hey Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico, you're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico vs Mexico. I want Canelo. I want all the biggest names. Like I said, I'm the face of this sport. Truly, who's doing more for boxing than me? I keep on proving myself time and time again."

Whether he’s ready for an opponent of Alvarez’s ilk and status in the boxing world remains unknown for the time being – but one thing is for certain, Paul is here to stay and wants to become the best – but to become the best, you have to beat the best.