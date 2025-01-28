Jake Paul has fired back at UFC boss Dana White to continue the pair's long-lasting feud. Rumours of a match-up between internet sensation, Logan Paul, and UFC superstar, Conor McGregor, have been squashed by White, who appears to be the only current stumbling block between an incredible $500m exhibition boxing fight.

White has a previous working relationship with Logan Paul dating back to 2023, when the UFC struck a global partnership with his and KSI's sports drink, Prime. McGregor, meanwhile, insists he wants the fight with The Maverick, but believes the 'UFC aren't into it.'

It would appear to be a no-brainer for White to organise McGregor vs Paul, especially from a commercial and financial standpoint. However, a story by the Daily Mail revealed the 'real reason' for White's refusal to order the fight lies in his 'hatred' for Jake Paul.

Dana White's Hatred For Jake Paul Blocks Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul

A source told Daily Mail that's the only reason the fight WON'T happen

An unnamed source claimed: "Dana White hates Jake Paul. There is a constant tumultuous attitude towards each other, and they have a never-ending feud because Jake continues to call out Dana on how he treats his fighters and how they get paid.

Conor McGregor & Logan Paul's professional boxing records (as of 28/01/25) Conor McGregor Logan Paul Fights 1 2 Wins 0 1 Losses 1 1

"And for Dana’s part, he thinks Jake is making the world of boxing a complete joke. He hates the popularity Jake has received. Dana hated the Tyson fight and just hates everything Jake has given boxing. Dana thinks it is a complete joke.

"Conor and Logan put together their fight by themselves. All the money and the hype would go through them, and that is a no-go for Dana. He would have potentially considered it to be done if it wasn’t Logan, but Dana’s hate for Jake is the fuel that was needed to instantly say no. Dana doesn’t want the Paul brothers to benefit financially ever if it takes away from his own bottom line. The feud runs deep and will remain petty. It will be a cold day in hell before Dana and the Paul brothers are on the same page.”

Jake Paul Responds to Dana White's Reasoning

The boxer has called the UFC president 'petty' for his refusal to make the fight happen

The Problem Child quickly took to social media to express his shock at White's standpoint regarding the fight. He shared the Daily Mail article on X and posted: "Dana White didn't let Conor fight Logan bc of his hatred for me? Haha. I hope this is bs. Can't be that petty, can he?"

McGregor and the Paul brothers have continued to come to blows, most recently at Donald Trump's inauguration, where Notorious and Logan went to and fro in viral footage.