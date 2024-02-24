Highlights Donald Cerrone has recently sat down to talk about his career with the UFC, and he touched on his pay for fighting Conor McGregor.

Due to signing an eight-fight contract, 'Cowboy' couldn't change his terms for the McGregor fight, despite how successful it was on PPV.

Jake Paul has now reacted to Cerrone's admission, and he's not impressed.

Money always talks in the world of MMA. For these fighters, it is their job, and from the bottom to the top of the ladder they expect a respectable pay for their efforts. Clearly, the state of their pay has infuriated a few fighters, including the legend Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, sparking widespread debate on social media.

Recorded on the Rodeo Time podcast, Cerrone started to discuss his career in the UFC, highlighting his clash with Conor McGregor as one of his fights on a lengthy eight-fight contract. He elaborated on how he knew what he was getting into, taking into consideration how much he wanted to fight and that most other fighters were on much shorter contracts. He didn't mind, and was getting paid good money, around 200k for every fight, which he admits was good money. Then McGregor came calling.

Donald Cerrone vs Conor McGregor

Cowboy didn't get his 'red panty night' for fighting Notorious

A fight between Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor was always going to bring in a lot of revenue, with rumours going around that the fight was bought 1.3m times on pay-per-view, so it would end up being a bumper fight for the UFC. The actual size of a fight such as that would also likely be an opportunity to attract more attention to the sport. All in all, this should be a success for everyone involved. And yet, Cerrone was only paid $200k for the whole fight.

There are two ways to put it. The first argument is easy; he put himself under contract, an eight-fight contract no less, and therefore it's his own fault as to why he received so little. He brings this up in the interview, but his reasoning behind it all is very simple; by signing an eight-fight contract, he gave himself decent pay, and very good security. If he had signed a shorter deal and hadn't performed well enough, he could've easily been let go at the end of the contract.

Being paid $200k every fight is very respectable, but it didn't even cross his mind to renegotiate his terms for the McGregor fight. He knew he couldn't, so he just accepted the fight and went with it.

On the other hand, there is an argument that there must have been some sort of renegotiation specifically for this fight. There must have been a reason for Cerrone to have been offered this fight with Conor McGregor, which arguably gives him a right to a fair share of the pay. Even if he isn't entitled to the same as McGregor, surely a major rise in pay is needed to match the revenue the UFC would be bringing in?

Jake Paul: "Fighters need to wake up"

Someone who has attempted to fight Cerrone's corner is Jake Paul, somewhat a modern day staple of fighting sports, who claims that "Cowboy is a legend" and should be entitled to higher pay. He estimates that the fight would have brought in $80m in revenue, of which Cerrone was only given $200k.

Cerrone admits that he just accepted the pay he was given at his other fights due to his contract, but there's reasoning for him to have earned more. Just don't bank on any more long-term contracts anytime soon.