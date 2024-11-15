Jake Paul says his Friday, November 15 heavyweight bout against returning great Mike Tyson "is personal now" after 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' slapped him at their final stare-down Thursday.

Paul and Tyson fight at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of a potentially significant live audience on Netflix. At the time of writing, the broadcaster posted footage of the slap to its 22.7 million subscribers on X, formerly Twitter, and within two hours the clip had generated 2.5 million views.

Paul gave the following response to Tyson's slap: "I respect it. More sales for the fight, more hype, I love it."

At the presser itself, Paul called Tyson "an angry little elf," before later screaming into the mic: "He must die."

Jake Paul Had More to Say About Mike Tyson Slap

Internet sensation said it 'made a lot of people happy'

One of the most famous boxers in history, Tyson brought an end to an extraordinary career in 2005 having lost to Kevin McBride and Danny Williams in back-to-back bouts. Previously, he'd shared the ring with fellow greats like Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and Larry Holmes.

But none of that mattered to the 27-year-old Paul, who singled Tyson out as an ideal opponent to box, adding the 58-year-old to his burgeoning resume, alongside content creators, a former basketball player, and MMA fighters. Despite his legendary background, Paul reiterated his prediction that the fight would be a knockout loss for Tyson.

"This is the Mike Tyson I wanted the whole entire time, so — get him angry, [and] let's bring out the bad-a** mother-f*****, because he's going to sleep," Paul said.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 14/11/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 11 Wins 50 10 Losses 6 1 No Contests 2 0

Paul shook off the severity of the strike. "I didn't really feel it, to be honest," he said.

"I love this s***. I was asking for it all week. He brought the promotion, so I got what I wanted, and it was a slap to the face. Respect."

Paul finished by remarking: "He made a lot of people happy with that."

Watch Paul's reaction right here:

The Tyson vs Paul fight tops Netflix's debut in combat sports, and also features a high-stakes rematch between decorated women's champions Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Rising featherweight Bruce Carrington, undefeated prospect Lucas Bahdi, and super middleweight star Shadashia Green also fight in separate fights throughout the seven-bout card.