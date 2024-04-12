Highlights Jake Paul's next fight takes place on the 20th of July, seeing him share the ring with heavyweight great Mike Tyson.

The Problem Child is starting to pick up media duty ahead of the fight, which is being streamed on Netflix, and he was asked about Iron Mike's infamous past antics.

Jake was asked what would happen if Mike tried to bite his ear off, to which he responded in an ice-cold manner.

Boxing fans couldn't believe their eyes when they found out Jake Paul's next fight would be against arguably the greatest undisputed heavyweight champion of all time Mike Tyson. Now, with The Problem Child doing the media rounds, the reality is that this fight with a 30-year age gap is actually going to happen, and Jake Paul is certainly not holding back, going as far as to threaten to "knock his teeth out."

Jake Paul's career trajectory on paper is as baffling as one you will find in boxing. From starting off against YouTubers, he transitioned into fighting combat sport stars of yesteryear, such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. Finally, realising this wouldn't do much for his boxing ability, he vowed to graft his way to a championship shot, with fights against Andre August and Ryan Bourland signalling to the world that the Ohio native was wiling to pay his dues for an opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistsic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

It seemed that Jake Paul's all-star main event days were behind him and 2024 would be the year he put his head down, but then came the announcement no one expected, and that was that Jake Paul would be fighting The Baddest Man on the Planet. It left boxing fans slightly worried, as Iron Mike hasn't fought since his 'Lockdown Knockdown' in 2020, where even then he was clearly quite past the age where you should be boxing.

Although rumours about just how this professional or exhibition bout may be ruled has squashed the fears of many, it hasn't dampened Jake Paul's mood, who still vows to give it his all against Tyson. Speaking to FOX News, Paul labelled it an "interesting match-up" with him seemingly feeling like the underdog.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul professional boxing records (as of 09/04/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 58 10 Wins 50 9 Losses 6 1 Draws 0 0 No contests 2 0

Jake Paul Talks Mike Tyson Fight

“ ... it’s a heavyweight fight, so he’s the bigger man, but I’m the faster man. He’s the much stronger man, but I’m fresh. He’s experienced. I’m smart, but in the ring he may be smarter. So, it’s a really interesting match-up ... but I believe I have what it takes to beat him and I know this is the toughest test of my life; and it’s an honour to be in there with Mike — but at the end of the day, I’m gonna be the one who gets my hand raised.”

Jake Paul is then asked about what if Mike Tyson pulls off the same stunt that he did against Evander Holyfield back in 1997, in which Iron Mike infamously bit off the ear of his opponent. Clearly, however, this isn't something Jake Paul can see happening to him.

“He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out."

In an interview that made Jake Paul come across respectful, witty, and clearly in awe of what Tyson was, he appeared not to be letting his guard down and underestimating the WWE Hall of Famer despite the significant age gap.

Related Mike Tyson Shows Off Physique Ahead of Jake Paul Fight Mike Tyson is set to fight Jake Paul in July and it's clear he's been working very hard in the gym to stay in shape.

All eyes will be on Netflix come the 20th of July, with the service being home to The Problem Child versus Iron Mike. There is lots of uncertainty about how this fight will go down, and if Jake Paul truly does plan on knocking out the teeth of Tyson, one thing is for certain, and that is that all the boxing world will be tuning in, for better or for worse.

Key statistic sourced from BoxRec.