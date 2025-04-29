Criticism has accompanied Jake Paul from his YouTube days to his boxing career, and this was no different when his company Most Valuable Promotions announced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr as the internet sensation's next opponent, to take place during a Golden Boy Promotions show airing on DAZN on Saturday, the 28th of June at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Though Chavez Jr is a legitimate former world middleweight champion, his better days are far behind him, and he’s been defeated by the former UFC star Anderson Silva in a boxing-rules bout, whom Paul has already beaten.

Regardless, Chavez is a suitable opponent for where Paul is at in his career as a still-fledgling boxer, as one who has considerable experience in the ring, and this was not lost on Paul, who even drew comparisons to UFC sensation Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, the run the British fighter has been on in MMA, and how his recent victories have been praised, despite opposition that is of a similar age to his next opponent, Chavez.