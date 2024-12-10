Tommy Fury has taken to social media to call out a potential future opponent following his withdrawal from a Misfits Boxing match versus Darren Till. Brother of Tyson, Tommy, withdrew from the bout with the former UFC title challenger due to comments from Till, implying he would not obey the rules of the ring. "He [Till'] will resort to kicking [if he is losing]," Tommy Fury said in his reasoning for his withdrawal.

However, seemingly still keen to compete in the near future, Tommy Fury has named a former opponent as a desired potential match-up in 2025.

Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul

Taking to his Instagram account, Tommy Fury posted a video responding to comments made on Logan Paul's podcast 'Impaulsive'. Speaking on the video, Fury said: "I've seen Logan Paul talking yet again about how I don't want to fight Jake [Paul] and that I'm running scared. I've seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered my X, Y, and Z on Netflix. I've just wanted to come on here and say that no one is running from that fight. I beat you once already. I handed you your first loss... I can give you a second loss. That's not a problem, but let's talk some serious numbers down the phone."

Tommy Fury & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 10/12/24) Tommy Fury Jake Paul Fights 9 12 Wins 9 11 Losses 0 1

Fury would end the video by stating: "I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you," referring to Jake Paul and his brother Logan.

Jake Paul responds to Tommy Fury

"I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it"